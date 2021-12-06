Katahide Encourages Green Energy Project Investments

The company will continue to spend a significant percentage of its resources in firms focused on achieving energy independence from fossil fuels.

OSAKA, KANSAI, JAPAN, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Katahide, a professional asset management firm with investment management skills across all major areas of the global capital markets, which is constantly improving its existing platforms and value-creation expertise via innovation, today announced that it will actively focus on common environmental care in collaboration with other companies, and that it has decided to direct a large portion of its investment resources to projects and companies aimed at increasing energy independence from fossil fuels and lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

Katahide is adjusting its strategic direction, prioritizing firms that promote efficient, safe, sustainable, and renewable energy usage above those that encourage fossil fuel consumption. “The entire process of generating and consuming fossil fuels involves destruction to the Earth and its inhabitants”, said Enomato Fusao, Managing Director and Head of Research at Katahide.

Seki Hiroto, Business Development Manager at Katahide, commented: “The extraction of fossil fuels devastates the areas where they are mined, and the air and water pollution caused by refining and burning them has a significant impact on climate change and greenhouse gas emissions, along with the major adverse impacts on the health of people and generally on lifeforms in those areas.”

“Recognizing that we did not give much thought to the environmental impact of fossil fuels decades ago, we can no longer ignore the assistance given to companies that destroy the Earth when we could be investing more in companies that provide the clean energy, emissions-free products and services that we require for a healthy society based on sustainable living”, added Seki Hiroto.

Katahide's team recognizes that investing in green energy projects today ensures an efficient and profitable future. As a result, the firm will devote a significant portion of its investment portfolio to operations that provide a mix of market-rate financial returns and a strong focus on sustainability.

Katahide offers institutional and individual clients a wide range of financial services and products. Our industry knowledge and business approach enable us to provide high-quality investment management and build long-term partnerships. We handle complete portfolio management by providing a variety of personalized solutions, such as volatile market portfolio management, dynamic hedging techniques, and other risk, profit, and benchmark-based alternatives. In addition, we create a variety of active, quantitative and index equity strategies, as well as fixed income investments along with other solutions that support investment returns. Private individuals, public and private sector funds, financial institutions, and major institutional investors are among our clientele.