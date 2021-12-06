Intraoperative Imaging Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% by 2028

Intraoperative Imaging Market

Intraoperative imaging is the application of specialized medical imaging equipment into an area within the body that requires such instrumentation.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intraoperative imaging is the application of specialized medical imaging equipment into an area within the body that requires such instrumentation. The most common type of intraoperative imaging used today is vascular imaging, which utilizes MRI technology in order to see inside blood vessels, such as those that supply oxygen to the brain. Because most people suffer from a mild or moderate subclavian tumor, the potential benefit from this type of specialized technology is great, especially when performing a minimally invasive procedure (such as a heart bypass), as it enables a surgeon to better locate the tumor and make a more precise incision.

Recent Developments:

Major players operating in the global intraoperative imaging market are focused on adopting partnership and collaboration strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2017, Samsung NeuroLogica Corporation, a healthcare subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., partnered with MedyMatch Technology, Ltd., to integrate MedyMatch's A.I. technologies into the mobile stroke unit, a specialized ambulance or other emergency vehicle that is equipped with a Samsung NeuroLogica CereTom CT (computed tomography) scanner.

Major players operating in the global intraoperative imaging market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in August 2018, Kiran Medical Systems, a radiology division of Trivitron Healthcare, launched a new radiation protection portfolio that features the antimicrobial Satin Touch fabric with the choice of 3 core materials - Leadlite, Ultralite and Zerolead.

Global Intraoperative Imaging Market: Drivers

Approval and launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global intraoperative imaging market over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Siemens Healthineers’ ‘SOMATOM go.All’ and ‘SOMATOM go.Top’ CT systems.

Global Intraoperative Imaging Market: Opportunities

Increasing adoption of intraoperative imaging systems is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global intraoperative imaging market. For instance, in 2017, India-based Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals launched wide-bore, ‘Silent’ 3 Tesla MR (INGENIA) from PHILIPS.

Market Trends:

Asia Pacific is witnessing significant growth in the global intraoperative imaging market, owing to increasing adoption of intraoperative imaging systems in the region. For instance, Japan had 111 CT scanners per 1,000,000 population in 2017, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Europe is also witnessing significant growth in the global intraoperative imaging market, owing to launch of novel intraoperative imaging systems in the region. For instance, in 2015, Hitachi Medical Systems Europe launched the new generation of OASIS – the open high-field 1.2T MRI, at ECR 2015.

Key Takeaways

The global intraoperative imaging market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,410.7 million in 2019, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2019-2027). Growth of the market is driven by launch of novel intraoperative imaging systems. For instance, in January 2014, PerkinElmer launched IVIS Lumina XRMS Series III multimodal imaging system that offers bioluminescence and low dose X-ray imaging, among other features.

Global Intraoperative Imaging Market: Restraints

High cost of imaging devices is expected to limit growth of the global intraoperative imaging market. For instance, the integration of silent scan technology in MRI costs between US$ 0.6 Mn and US$ 1 Mn.

Global Intraoperative Imaging Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global intraoperative imaging market include Brainlab AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, General Electric Company, IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging, Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, NeuroLogica Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Siemens Healthineers, and Ziehm Imaging GmbH.

Global Intraoperative Imaging Market: Segmentation

On the basis of device type, the global intraoperative imaging market is segmented into:

Intraoperative X-Ray

Intraoperative MRI

Intraoperative CT

Intraoperative Ultrasound

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy

Intraoperative Optical Imaging (Probes/Devices)

On the basis of application, the global intraoperative imaging market is segmented into:

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Spine Surgery

Cardiovascular

Gastro

Others

On the basis of technology, the global intraoperative imaging market is segmented into:

Intraoperative Ultrasonography

Intraoperative Fluorescence Imaging

Intraoperative Augmented Reality

Intraoperative Optical Coherence Tomography

Ex Vivo MRI

On the basis of end user, the global intraoperative imaging market is segmented into:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

On the basis of region, the global intraoperative imaging market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

