IP Telephony Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

IP telephony is a method and group of technologies for the delivery of voice communications and multimedia sessions over (IP) networks such as the internet.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing IP telephony market is expected to create various opportunities in the coming years for companies and industrialists to grow their business or organizations. Further, high demand is expected in future for components of various software such as DHCP, SIP, TCP/IP, DNS, and others. However, the demand from General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the desktop IP can be challenging for the global market.

The cost effectiveness of IP telephony is a major driving factor for the global IP telephony market growth. In addition, the global IP phones market growth is increasing due to rising competition among internet service providers and telecommunication service providers within the industrial sector.

There is increase in adoption of IP telephony, owing to various enhanced features such as high-tech technology, contact centers, voice mails, and call routing. These advantages are among some of the key factors expected to drive the growth of the global IP telephony market.

Compared to traditional phone systems, IP telephony systems are more portable and enable easier transfer of data over the network with the help of application and hardware support. In addition, easy handling, lower cost, enhanced technology, and better productivity have resulted in high adoption of IP telephony in businesses for communication purposes.

Highlights of the report:

• When the COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected. Except for medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted along with IP telephony industries.

• It is expected that the U.S. IP market growth is slowing down, due to which ICT spending in major economies, such as the U.S., has declined in the first half of 2021, but it is expected to recover in the second half.

• The outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively impacted many aspects such as flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted, massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

