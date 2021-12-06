U.S. Influenza Vaccines Market is estimated to surpass US$ 8.6 Billion by 2028

U.S. Influenza Vaccines Market

U.S. Influenza Vaccines market - Virus Prevention with Vaccination helps in lessening the burden of disease

Influenza, also known as the flu, is an infection that is caused by the influenza virus. Influenza vaccination helps to prevent the flu. Children between the ages of 6 months and above should receive this vaccine. Furthermore, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the influenza virus is transmitted mostly through the infected person's respiratory secretions or droplets. The influenza virus has a global attack rate of around 20–30% in children and 5-10% in adults every year. Influenza vaccines are available in multiple forms for people of all ages, including children of age six months and above and adults of age 65 and above. According to the American Public Health Association, influenza vaccines protect with 60–90% efficiency among recipients, raising vaccine uptake rates.

The U.S. influenza vaccines market was worth around US$ 2.6 billion in 2019 and during the forecast period it is expected to grow at a 16.1% CAGR.

Rising prevalence of pandemic incidents and awareness, contributing in improved preparation of pandemic is expected to propel the U.S. influenza vaccines market growth.

The genetic diversity of influenza viruses, which have diverse patterns and severity, is largely responsible for the rise in pandemic situations. The possibility of a new pandemic strain has prompted a surge in R&D for the production of a viable influenza vaccine. Pandemic preparation is expected to lower pandemic virus transmission, resulting in fewer hospitalizations and fatalities, and thereby reducing the economic and social and impact of pandemics. For instance, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), reimburses 100% of the expenses of one seasonal influenza virus vaccination per influenza season, as well as other seasonal influenza virus vaccinations. As a result, good reimbursement is a positive element in increasing influenza vaccine acceptance rates, hence boosting the U.S. influenza vaccines market growth.

However, due to a scarcity of vaccine supply caused by the genetic diversity of strains of the virus, manufacturers must update vaccines every year. This is the key element that is expected to hinder the U.S influenza vaccines market growth.

The U.S. influenza vaccines market is expected to rise as a result of government initiatives to control such events.

In order to increase the availability of influenza vaccines, government agencies in the U.S. are focused on collaborations. For instance, as part of an inter-agency government effort in the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) are collaborating to develop new and improved influenza vaccines. Furthermore, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommendation to get influenza vaccine to decrease the disease's substantial yearly health burden is expected to boost the U.S. influenza vaccines market growth during the forecast period.

Moreover, to address the problem of vaccination shortages, major market players are focused on strategic mergers and acquisitions. for instance, Sanofi Pasteur, acquired Protein Sciences Corporation in August 2017, gaining access to Flublok, the only U.S. Food and Drug Administration permitted recombinant protein-based influenza vaccine in the U.S. Sanofi extended its influenza vaccine portfolio and position in the U.S. influenza vaccines market with the acquisition by looking into non-egg-based manufacturing methods.

The major players operating in the U.S. influenza vaccines market are GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Sanofi Pasteur, Medimmune, and Seqirus Vaccines Limited.

