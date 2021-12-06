Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Detailed In New Research Report 2021 | GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare

Refurbished Medical Equipment Market

Refurbished medical equipment are defined as the restored medical devices rebuilt to the condition, which is equivalent to a new equipment.

This research report offers an inside and out examination of various perspectives, for example, market patterns, pieces of the overall industry, drivers, limitations, opportunities.

Refurbished medical equipment are defined as the restored medical devices rebuilt to the condition, which is equivalent to a new equipment. The refurbishment includes repair, reconditioning, certain software/hardware installation updates without altering the intended purpose of original device, along with replacing the worn parts. The technology is changing in terms of hardware, software and others at a fast pace, shortening the interval from superior system purchase and wearing out of the preoccupied devices. Certain factors driving the global refurbished medical equipment market growth are increasing engagement of major manufacturers for refurbishment of the equipment along with rising demands of cost-effective systems from small-scale private clinics and hospitals. For instance, high costs of large and technologically advanced equipment including CT scanners and MRI systems is the restraining aspect for small-scale private clinics and hospitals, leading to high refurbished medicXCVFal equipment demand, which in turn, is expected to drive the global refurbished medical equipment market growth over the forecast period.

Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Drivers

Equipment manufacturers are focused on medical device refurbishment, which is expected to drive the global refurbished medical equipment market growth during the forecast period. For instance, players including Siemens, Philips, and GE Healthcare, have now began focusing on the refurbishment of huge scanning machines including angiography, equipment based on radiology, X-ray systems, magnetic resonance, as well as other devices of molecular imaging and are providing it at over 30% less price of new systems. Original equipment refurbishment that is manufacturer-based is trusted more by end users. Furthermore, adopting effective standards of remanufacturing is expected to surge refurbished medical device adoptions. For instance, the remanufacturing process of Siemens adheres with EN ISO 13485: 2003, that guarantee quality management systems used by manufacturers of medical device and ISO 14001: 1996, an international standard of an effective system of environmental management.

Increasing low price medical device demands is expected to fuel the global refurbished medical device market growth during the forecast period. This demand is high in emerging economies, owing to the low disposable-income in these regions. High price of large and advanced technological equipment are also expected to drive growth of the global refurbished equipment market over the forecast period. The refurbished medical equipment is available at 30-50% lower price than new equipment. Furthermore, the platforms of e-commerce are expected to offer easy sell and purchase options for the refurbished medical equipment.

Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Restrain

Lack of standard regulatory policies in refurbished device resales is expected to restrain growth of the global refurbished medical equipment market over the forecast period. Furthermore, negative perception for refurbished products is even expected restrain growth of the global refurbished medical device market over the forecast period.

Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market - Regional Analysis

Based on Geography, the global refurbished medical equipment market is segmented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Africa, and Middle East. North America accounts for the highest share in the global refurbishment medical equipment market, due to presence of key manufacturers, providing services of refurbishment and rising end user number. For instance, companies including Philips Healthcare and GE Healthcare have more presence within this region. Moreover, as per the American Hospital Association (AHA), a yearly hospital survey in the U.S. estimates the total registered hospitals in 2017 in the U.S. were 5,534, which surged in 2018 to 5,564. Rising number of centers of healthcare including hospitals is resulting in increased demands for new and refurbished medical equipment, which is in turn driving the global refurbished medical equipment market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to register robust growth owing to enhancing medical facilities, unfulfilled medical requirements and rising medical tourism.

Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market – Competitive Landscape

Major players functioning in the global refurbishment of medical device market are GE Healthcare (General Electric Company’s completely owned subsidiary), Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare (part of Koninklijke Philips N.V.), Block Imaging International, Inc., Soma Technology, Inc., Agito Medical A/S, and others.

Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market - Market Taxonomy

Based on product type:

Patient Monitors

Operating Room Equipment & Surgical Equipment

Defibrillators

Medical Imaging Equipment

Neurology Equipment

Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment

Intensive Care Unit Equipment

Endoscopy Equipment

IV Therapy Systems

Neonatal Intensive Care Units Equipment

Other Equipment

Based on end user

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Clinics

Others

Based on region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Africa

Middle East



