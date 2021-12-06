Discover Europe Treasures to spice up local cuisine in Dubai

Discover Europe Treasures in Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An exclusive exhibition to showcase the use and benefits of European products, Krokos Kozanis PDO and Magiun de prune Topoloveni PGI - two of the most sought-after European spices, has been announced to take place on December 6, at MYOCUM Cafe, Dubai.

Dubbed Discover European Treasures, the presentation has been organized specifically for traders and partners in the region and is geared towards generating much-needed awareness of the two spices in the UAE and GCC region by highlighting their various uses and applications in the local and international cuisine.

Krokos Kozanis PDO, the world’s most expensive spice, is the dried red stigmas of the autumn-flowering crocus. It is known for its properties as a dye as for its unique and distinctively pungent, honey-like flavor and aroma.

Magiun de prune Topoloveni PGI is a concentrated paste made of fresh, homogeneous, viscous, easily spreadable plums, which is used in the diet of people of all ages - from the age of six months when the diet diversification begins), to diabetics, because has a low glycemic index (on the recommendation of the attending physician).

To demonstrate and analyze the benefits will be Chef Pascal of MYOCUM Cafe. Krokos Kozanis PDO will be represented by The Cooperative of Saffron from Greece as trade organization while Plum Magiun Topoloveni PGI will be represented by SONIMPEX TOPOLOVENI from Romania, an association of entities (organization, producers) that are the sole registered producer and trader of the Magiun de Prune Topoloveni PGI.

The showcase is part of the European Union’s campaign to ensure a high level of protection of human health and consumer interests relating to food, taking also into account the diversity and the effective functioning of the internal market.

Discover European Treasures is a campaign financed with aid from the European Union

For those who would like to meet our products and our personnel visit our website: https://www.europeantreasures.eu/index.php/en/

