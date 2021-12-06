Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments (Equipment Device) Market Size Will Touch USD 1,023.5 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

[178+ Pages Research Study] According to market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 783.9 Million in 2020 to reach USD 1,023.5 Million by 2026, at 6.8% annual CAGR during 2021-2026. The market player’s profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are B. Braun Vet Care GmbH, Medtronic plc., Ethicon, Inc., JORGEN KRUSSW A/S, Jorgensen Laboratories, Smiths Group plc. And Others.

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, United Kingdom, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market By Instrument Type (Handheld Devices, Electrosurgery Instrument, Suture, Staplers, & Accessories, & Others), By Animal Type (Large Animal & Small Animal), By Application (Soft Tissue Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Ophthalmic Surgery, Dental Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” in its research database

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market size & share expected to reach to USD 1,023.5 Million by 2026 from USD 783.9 Million in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

How Big is Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market? Report Overview & Coverage:

Veterinary surgical instruments are the tools that are often used by veterinaries for performing surgeries which can be categorized into three broad categories – Orthopedics (Bones, joints, and muscles), soft tissue surgery (skin, body cavities, and GI/respiratory tracts), and neurosurgery. The goal of the medical equipment is to treat different disorders stemming from pets and farm animals at a majority.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/veterinary-surgical-instruments-market-report

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

178+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players

B. Braun Vet Care GmbH

Medtronic plc.

Ethicon Inc.

JORGEN KRUSSW A/S

Jorgensen Laboratories

Smiths Group plc.

Neogen Corporation

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

STERIS Corporation

DRE Veterinary

FerMedUSA Inc.

Surgical Holdings

Skylar Surgical Instruments

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market?

What are the top companies operative in Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market?

What segments are covered in Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market?

How can I get free sample reports/company profiles of the Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/veterinary-surgical-instruments-market-report

Market Growth Factors

The global veterinary surgical instruments market is expected to witness a larger market share for the advent of the forecast period owing to contributing factors such as rising population pertaining to companion animals coupled with rising animal healthcare expenditure to name a few. Additionally, the rising number of veterinary practitioners coupled with the growth of soft tissue-based injuries will increase the footprint of the global veterinary surgical instruments market during the advent of the forecast period. Moreover, the rising demand for animal health insurance coupled with the increased adoption of companion animals will further boost the growth of the global veterinary surgical instruments market to a larger extent.

The global veterinary surgical instruments market is driven by rising incidences of periodontal problems residing within pets coupled with the availability of proper post-operative pain management solutions to name a few. Factors such as increased adoption of simulation-based models in orthopedic surgeries coupled with rising incidences of microfracture detections in racehorses will fuel the growth of the global veterinary surgical instruments market during the advent of the forecast duration. However, lack of a skilled workforce coupled with a higher cost of veterinary surgeries will decrease the growth of the global veterinary surgical instruments market to some extent during the advent of the forecast period.

Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 783.9 Million Market Forecast for 2026 USD 1,023.5 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 6.8% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players B. Braun Vet Care GmbH, Medtronic plc., Ethicon, Inc., JORGEN KRUSSW A/S, Jorgensen Laboratories, Smiths Group plc., and Others Segments Covered Instrument Type, Animal Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Segmentation

The global veterinary surgical instruments market is segmented into instrument type, animal type, application, and region.

On the basis of instrument type, the global veterinary surgical instruments market is categorized into handheld devices, electro surgery instruments, sutures, staplers, & accessories, and others. The segment pertaining to handheld devices is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to rising technological advancements for surgical instruments coupled with increasing expenditure on animal healthcare to name a few. Based on animal type, the global veterinary surgical instruments market is divided into large animals and small animals. The large animal segment is expected to occupy the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases of equine animals coupled with increased awareness among government organizations to name a few. On the basis of application, the global veterinary surgical instruments market is classified into soft tissue surgery, cardiovascular surgery, ophthalmic surgery, dental surgery, orthopedic surgery, and others. The dental surgery category is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to increasing incidences of periodontal diseases coupled with increasing technological advancements in dental services and instruments to name a few.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/veterinary-surgical-instruments-market-report

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or for Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@fnfresearch.com

Regional Dominance:

North America is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to combinative efforts taken by the key market players in the region coupled with the rising demand for high-quality standards in terms of pre and post-op care to name a few. Additionally, increased demands for pet insurance coupled with measures related to pet humanization will further increase the footprint of the veterinary surgical instruments market during the advent of the forecast period. Factors such as rapid adoption of new technologies such as advanced diagnostics services coupled with the rising geriatric pet population will boost the growth of the veterinary surgical instruments market during the advent of the forecast duration. Moreover, increasing cases of chronic disorders and rising livestock populations will further fuel the growth of the veterinary surgical instruments market during the advent of the forecast.

Browse the full “Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market By Instrument Type (Handheld Devices, Electro surgery Instrument, Suture, Staplers, & Accessories, & Others), By Animal Type (Large Animal & Small Animal), By Application (Soft Tissue Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Ophthalmic Surgery, Dental Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/veterinary-surgical-instruments-market-report

This report segments the veterinary surgical instruments market as follows:

Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market: By Instrument Type Segment Analysis

Handheld Devices Forceps, Scalpels, & Surgical Scissors Hooks & Retractors Others

Electrosurgery Instrument

Suture, Staplers, & Accessories

Others

Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market: By Animal Type Segment Analysis

Large Animal

Small Animal

Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Soft Tissue Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Ophthalmic Surgery

Dental Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Others

Browse More Related Report:

Photo chromic lenses Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/photo-chromic-lenses-market-by-material-glass-polycarbonate-1224

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/medical-equipment-maintenance-market-by-device-type-imaging-1267

Absorbable Heart Stent Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/absorbable-heart-stent-market

Digital Health Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/digital-health-market

AI for Pharmaceutical Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/ai-for-pharmaceutical-market

Digital Pathology Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/digital-pathology-market

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com