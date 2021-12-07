eFuse Market to Grow by 3.5% through 2031, Driven by Increasing Sales of Consumer Electronics

eFuse Market

eFuse Market is estimated to reach the value of US$ 3.3 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2021 - 2031

ALBANY , NY, US, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global eFuse market. In terms of revenue, the global eFuse market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global eFuse market. The global eFuse market is broadly affected by several factors, including rise in demand from consumer electronics and power supply equipment.

eFuse Market: Dynamics

An eFuse (electronic fuse) is an active circuit protection device, integrated with FET, to limit the current and voltage to safe levels in case of fault events. It incorporates various functions to protect the system against inrush current, overcurrent, overvoltage, reverse current, reverse polarity, and short circuit faults. These fuses can repair themselves without user intervention.

The demand for eFuse is estimated to rise significantly in the consumer electronics industry due to increased utilization of eFuse ICs for consumer electronics products such as NBPC, smartphones/tablets, wearable devices, SSD/HDD, hot-swap boards, and telecom switches. Several advantages are offered by the eFuse over conventional thermal fuses, which fuels its adoption for electronics products and power supply equipment. Some of the advantages include reduction in maintenance costs & time due to no need for replacement, the realization of robust protection performance by high-precision current & voltage protection functions, high-speed protection operation, and cost reduction & miniaturization through the use of one package for various protection functions. These fuses are available in more compact sizes, which, in turn, fuel their adoption in several electronic devices.

Modern electronic products are designed with a high level of integration to offer superior performance with a multitude of functionality. Therefore, these devices require minimal system downtime during any transient abnormal events such as overload or short-circuit conditions. Hence, designers use protection devices to manage inrush, overload, short circuit, and overvoltage events and to guard the sensitive loads for reliable system operation. Thus, rise in demand from consumer electronics devices and power supply equipment is expected to drive the eFuse market.

eFuse Market: Prominent Regions

The eFuse market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand during the forecast period, owing to the presence of key market players, technological advancements, and countries, such as China, Japan, and South Korea in the Asia Pacific are offering ample and lucrative opportunities for manufacturers on a long-term basis due to the expansion of the industrial sector in the region. Governments of countries are contributing toward the expansion of the electronics industry, owing to significant opportunities in terms of job creation and revenue generation in this industry. For instance, in February 2020, the Government of India proposed a scheme to drive the production of mobile phones and electronic devices as well as their semiconductor units and electronic components across the country. This move by the Government of India to drive the electronics manufacturing industry in the country is projected to propel the demand for use of semiconductor ICs and consequently, eFuses, over the next few years. Furthermore, manufacturers of consumer electronics are highly concentrated in Asia Pacific, as the region is home to a strong consumer base. For instance, according to Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association, in 2017, the production of computers and information terminals was valued at US$ 9136.90 Mn in Japan.

The eFuse market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand further due to significant rise in the demand from smart electronic devices. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to reach a value of US$ 1.22 Bn by 2031. The eFuse market in North America is likely to expand at a notable CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period, owing to the presence of enough number of players manufacturing eFuse ICs in the region.

eFuse Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global eFuse market are Analog Devices Inc., Diodes Incorporated, Microsemi Corporation, On Semiconductor Corporation, Qorvo, Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation.

Rise in Demand for Cloud Computing Worldwide: Key Driver of eFuse Market

Rising digital transformation across several industries, dramatic surge in Internet penetration and significant generation of Big Data have propelled the adoption of cloud computing

Increase in use of cloud applications, such as Google Gmail or Salesforce; streaming media, such as Netflix; or cloud file storage, such as Dropbox has further boosted the demand for cloud computing

Rise in use for cloud computing propels the demand for solid-state drives, i.e. SSDs. SSDs are devices that utilize IC assemblies in the form of memory for data storage. Furthermore, SSDs are replacing hard disk drives (HDDs), as these are more reliable than HDDs and work faster than HDD. eFuses are extensively utilized in SSD applications to limit current surge and overcurrent and to identify power loss.

If the overcurrent event is temporary and to avoid system downtime, eFuses are essential in such applications

eFuse is also extensively employed in data centers and computing solutions to improve server storage performance, reliability, and security. Thus, expansion of cloud computing is driving the eFuse market.

