Mycoplasma Diagnostics Market Size Is Anticipated To Reach USD 1090 Million at a CAGR of 9% By 2028

Mycoplasma Diagnostics Market

Mycoplasma, a bacteria which causes infections of the lung, is responsible for the majority of serious pulmonary infections. Children are the most susceptible to infections caused by mycoplasma and the most contagious of all is S. pneumoniae. Mycoplasma may lead to swine respiratory disease, a leading cause of nursery pigs, grower and finisher deaths in the U.S.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global mycoplasma diagnostics market include, Agilent Technologies, American Type Culture Collection, PromoCell GmbH, Merck KGaA, Lonza Group, Savyon Diagnostics, Tecan Group, Charles River Laboratories International, F Hoffmann-La Roche and Sartorius Stedim BioOutsource. Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Takara Holding.

Key Market Drivers:

Tuberculosis can have many forms and is usually caused by several strains of a single bacterium, Mycoplasma Tuberculosis. Thus, increasing prevalence of tuberculosis is expected to propel growth of the global mycoplasma diagnostics market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, in 2018, India reported around 2.69 million cases of tuberculosis.

Moreover, increasing demand for pork is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in the U.S., pork’s export share of production is expected to increase from 22.9% in 2019 to 25.8% in 2020 and in 2021, due primarily to strong exports to China.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 4:32pm CEST, 15 October 2021, there have been 239,437,517 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,879,235 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 14 October 2021, a total of 6,495,672,032 vaccine doses have been administered. The pork and meat industries have witnessed strong demands with easing of COVID-19 restrictions. In the U.S., there is a strong demand for beef and pork as sales of steaks and burgers from restaurants and hotels recovered following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Such scenario is expected to aid in growth of the market.

Key Takeaways

R&D in mycoplasma is expected to propel growth of the global mycoplasma diagnostics market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2021, the study, “Expression of Serum miR-155 in Children with Mycoplasma pneumoniae Pneumonia and Its Role in Immunity to Mycoplasma pneumonia” reported that miR-155, IL-10, IgG, IgA, CD3+, CD4+, and CD4+/CD8+ were poorly expressed in children with Mycoplasma pneumoniae Pneumonia, and their expression in the acute phase group was significantly lower than that in the recovery phase group.

Major players operating in the global mycoplasma diagnostics market are focused on R&D to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in July 2021, LexaGene Holdings, Inc. reported successful use of its MiQLab System to detect the presence of mycoplasmas. The system detected 100% of the tested mycoplasma samples within two hours, with no false positives.

