Carrier Screening Market New Business Opportunities is Expected to Hit $4.00 Billion by 2030

Carrier Screening

Increase in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases fuels the growth of the global carrier screening market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The carrier screening market size was valued at $1,378.06 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,002.05 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

The growth of the global carrier screening market is expected to be driven primarily by increased emphasis on early disease detection and prevention, surge in demand for personalized medicine, and rise in applications of screening tests in genetic disorders. Genetic diseases, including cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, and Tay–Sachs disease, are inherited disorders. For such diseases, carrier testing can provide information about a couple’s risk of having a child with a genetic condition. Many genetic disorders can be detected early during pregnancy by prenatal screening or carrier screening. Hence, increase in demand for safe and effective carrier tests is fueling the growth of this market.

The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented global public health challenge, and is anticipated to have a negative impact on the carrier screening market. Pregnant or recently pregnant women with COVID-19 are more likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit or need respiratory support when compared with non-pregnant women of reproductive age. Pregnant women with COVID-19 were also more likely to give birth prematurely. For instance, as per the data published by the World Health Organization in 2020, 1 in 4 of all babies born to women with COVID-19 were admitted to a neonatal unit, but data on causes of preterm births or indications for admission to neonatal units among these babies is lacking. Stillbirth and newborn death rates however were low.

Depending on carrier screening type, the market is bifurcated into expanded carrier screening and targeted disease carrier screening. The expanded carrier screening segment is further dived into customized panel testing and predesigned panel testing. The expanded carrier screening segment was the major share contributor in 2020, owing to advancement in DNA sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, microarrays, and other technologies in the field of carrier screening. In addition, increase in cases of genetic disorder fosters the growth of the carrier screening in carrier screening market.

On the basis of carrier screening market trends by technology, the market is categorized into DNA sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, microarrays, and other technologies. The DNA sequencing segment garnered the major share of the global market in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to advancements in genetic analysis tools, such as assays based on next-generation sequencing & microarray technologies and molecular diagnostics.

As per end user, the market is fragmented into hospitals & clinics, reference laboratories, physician offices, and others. The hospital & clinics segment accounted for maximum market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in cases of genetic disorders and advancements in carrier screening.

Region wise, the carrier screening market is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. North America dominated the market in 2020, accounting for the highest share, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in case of pulmonary conditions, hematological conditions, neurological conditions, and other conditions, thus, rise in demand for carrier screening in such diseases are a major factor that contributes toward the growth of the market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate from 2021 to 2030.

The Major Key Players Profile Are:

Eurofins Scientific, Invitae Corporation, Opko Health, Fulgent Genetics Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Natera Inc. Myriad Genetics, Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Luminex Corporation.

Key Findings Of The Study:

• By type, the expanded carrier screening segment held the largest carrier screening market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

• On the basis of technology, the DNA sequencing segment was the major share contributor in 2020, and is expected to maintain this trend in the coming future.

• Depending on end user, the hospitals & clinics segment garnered the highest share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

• Region wise, North America is expected to experience carrier screening market growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

