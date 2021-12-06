Global Life Cell Imaging Market to Discern Magnified Growth of 8.60% CAGR From 2021 to 2028

Life Cell Imaging Market

Cellular imaging is an imaging technique used to detect and analyse various cellular organelles

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview;

Cellular imaging is an imaging technique used to detect and analyse various cellular organelles and macromolecules with the help of an electron-based or light-based microscopes. Live cell imaging helps to visualize the functional behaviour of cells with the help of high-end imaging equipment, such as stereo microscope. This type of imaging technology is used to study living cells through images obtained from life cell imaging devices. Live cell imaging allow scientists to observe cell structures and processes in real time, and over time. It enables the visualization and quantitation of dynamic cellular processes in real time.

The global life cell imaging market was valued at US$ 4.4 billion in 2016 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 8.60% over the forecast period (2017 - 2025).

Drivers:

Introduction or continuous development new and advanced drugs to treat cancer is expected to propel the growth of the global live cell imaging market over the forecast period. Governments and federal agencies play an important role in supporting and funding imaging systems for clinical care and research. For instance, an Interagency Working Group on Medical Imaging (IWGMI); established in 2015; named the National Science and Technology Council, develops a roadmap for medical-imaging research and development in the United States to generate better outcomes and optimize the costs of healthcare.

Moreover, advancements in live life cell imaging is expected to boost the growth of the global live cell imaging market. The use of quantum dots is emerging as a potential technology that has recently been incorporated into biological imaging microscopes. For instance, in 2017, a team of scientists from the University of Rochester demonstrated the use of quantum dots as photoredox catalysts to generate carbon-carbon bonds via light emission and this technique is expected to help simplify the synthesis of novel compounds in the future.

Regional analysis:

North America and Europe are expected to witness a robust growth in the global life cell imaging market due to rigorous research and development to improve the imaging quality and high capitalization in imaging systems. For instance, in January 2017, a spinoff of European Molecular Biology Laboratory, Luxendo, raised around US$ 9.4 million to start international sales of its unique single plane illumination microscopy technology to take over confocal microscopes in biology research.

Market Taxonomy:

By Product Type:

Instruments

Consumables

By Modality:

Portable

Standalone

By End-use Industry:

Hospitals

Research Laboratories

Biotechnology Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East

Africa

Key players;

Key players active in the global life cell imaging market are PerkinElmer, Inc., Molecular Devices LLC, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, GE Healthcare, Olympus Corporation, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Thermofisher Scientific, Inc., Nikon Instruments, Inc., Leica Microsystems, and Becton-Dickinson and Company.

