At a 6.0% CAGR, Poultry Feed Market Growth 2021 | Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Royal DSM

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial farm poultry, such as chickens, geese, ducks, and a variety of other domestic poultry species, require poultry feed. It supplies the protein, minerals, and vitamins that these chickens require to stay healthy, safe, and productive. Whole grains can be used to make poultry feed, which is better for your health; some experts also advocate organic feed if you're worried about hazardous chemicals or pesticides. While eating organic vegetables is beneficial, make sure you buy chicken feed that is free of BSE, which affects millions of hens around the world.

Get Sample Copy of This report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3048

Competitive Analysis

Major players operating in the global poultry feed market include, Chr Hansen, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Royal DSM, Novus International, Inc., Alltech, Kent Nutrition Group, Inc., Weston Milling Animal Nutrition, S R Group, Sodrugestvo Group, and ADM Animal Nutrition.

Major players operating in the global poultry feed market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in January 2021, Chr Hansen received EU approval for its triple strain probiotic, branded as GalliPro Fit.

Market Dynamics

The worldwide poultry feed industry is predicted to grow at a rapid pace due to significant increase in the poultry sector. According to a report released in 2019 by the United States Poultry and Egg Association, the National Chicken Council, the National Turkey Federation, and the United Egg Producers, the poultry industry contributed US$ 495.1 billion in economic activity and US$ 38.5 billion in government income.

The worldwide poultry feed business is projected to be hampered by the spread of avian flu. In India, for example, multiple instances of bird flu were reported in key states in January 2021. Furthermore, rising vegan food consumption is projected to constrain market growth. According to The Vegan Society, the number of persons in the United Kingdom who only eat vegetarian food went from 276,000 in 2016 to 600,000 in 2019.

Because of the region's high demand for chicken, the poultry feed business in North America is predicted to increase significantly. According to research presented at the 2018 Chicken Marketing Summit in Florida, 86 percent of customers ate a chicken meal or snack purchased from a supermarket during a two-week survey in the United States, while 68 percent ate a chicken meal or snack from a food service outlet.

Buy Premium Report : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3048

Due to increased production of dressed chicken in the region, the poultry feed industry in Asia Pacific is predicted to rise significantly. According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, the output of dressed chicken increased by 40% in the Philippines from 2009 to 2018.

