Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market Briefing on Growing at a CAGR of 8.87% From 2021 to 2028 | Global Size, Share

Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market

Diabetes is a group of metabolic disorders characterized by high blood sugar levels.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview:

Diabetes is a group of metabolic disorders characterized by high blood sugar levels. Symptoms of high blood sugar include increased hunger, increased thirst, and frequent urination. Acute complications in diabetes include, hyperosmolar hyperglycemic state, diabetic ketoacidosis, or even death. Damage to the eyes, chronic kidney disease, stroke, foot ulcers, cardiovascular disease, etc. are some other severe complications. The disorder mainly causes due to lack of in insulin in the body. There is no known cure for diabetes; keeping blood sugar levels close to normal is one of the very few ways to manage the disease. It can be monitored and/or tracked with the help of blood glucose monitoring or diabetes monitoring devices. These monitoring devices can be used by people suffering from both type I diabetes and type II diabetes.

Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of diabetes worldwide is expected to propel the growth of the global diabetes monitoring devices market over the forecast period. For instance, as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2014, worldwide, around 422 million adults (8.5% of adults aged 18 years and more) were suffering from diabetes. Moreover, in 2015, diabetes was the cause of about 1.6 million deaths and high blood sugar were the cause of 2.2 million deaths.

Moreover, increasing awareness among people about the benefits of diabetes monitoring is expected to drive the global diabetes monitoring devices market growth. For instance, an article published in 2015 in an open access journal for high quality research, titled Annals of Palliative Medicine, suggested that the incidence of diabetes monitoring practices was common to 19% of people living with diabetes in Canada.

The incidence of diabetes is increasing with the increase in the obese population, which in turn is also expected to augment the market growth. For instance, according to the survey conducted by National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases in 2014, in the U.S., one in three adults with diabetes were overweight and two in three were considered to be obese and overweight.

Restraints:

Discrepancy in reimbursement policies, pricing pressure on manufacturers, and high cost of diabetes monitoring and other devices are some major factors expected to hinder growth of the global diabetes monitoring devices market.

Opportunities:

Increasing efforts by medical insurance companies and healthcare authorities to educate people about the benefits of diabetes monitoring devices are expected to create potential opportunities for growth of the market.

Regional analysis:

North America is expected to witness robust growth in the global diabetes monitoring devices market owing to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and government initiatives to prevent diabetes. For example, according to the report published by Centres of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2017, around 30.3 million Americans, 9.4% of the US population, were suffering from diabetes while 33.9% of the population was diagnosed with pre-diabetes.

Moreover, in April 2017, CDC’s Division of Diabetes Translation funded both state and local health departments to improve health outcomes in people suffering from diabetes.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth in the global diabetes monitoring devices market due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and development of cost-effective monitoring devices. For instance, as reported by the WHO in 2017, around 96 million people in the South-East Asian region are suffering from diabetes, in turn, increase the demand for medical therapies and diabetes monitoring devices.

Major players:

Major players active in the global diabetes monitoring devices are Bigfoot Biomedical, Cnoga Medical, Arkay, Inc., MediWise, Abbott Laboratories, Dexcom, Sanofi, Medtronic, and Bayer Healthcare AG.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Global Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market Size Analysis from 2021 to 2027

11.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Diabetes Monitoring Devices Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Diabetes Monitoring Devices Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Diabetes Monitoring Devices (Volume and Value) by Type

2.3 Global Diabetes Monitoring Devices (Volume and Value) by Regions

Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis

3.1 Global Production Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Diabetes Monitoring Devices Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2016-2021)

Chapter 5 North America Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market Analysis

Chapter 6 East Asia Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Europe Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market Analysis

Chapter 8 South Asia Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Southeast Asia Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Middle East Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Africa Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market Analysis

Chapter 12 Oceania Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market Analysis

Chapter 13 South America Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market Analysis

Chapter 14 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Diabetes Monitoring Devices Business

Chapter 15 Global Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market Forecast (2021-2027)

Chapter 16 Conclusions

Research Methodology

Continued....

