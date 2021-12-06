Flat Glass market To Grow By US$ 176,748.6 Mn by the end of 2027 Due To Growing Popularity

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flat glass is used in construction and automotive industries for windscreens, backlights, and sunroofs among others. Moreover, flat glass has applications in solar panels as well as in interior decoration, mirrors, and greenhouses. On the basis of glass type, flat glass market can be further segmented into tempered, laminated & annealed glass, coated glass, mirror glass, and others.

Because of increased government initiatives for flat glass production, the global flat glass market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period. In India, for example, government programmes and projects like Smart Cities are having a beneficial impact on the infrastructure and building industries, which is likely to drive flat glass demand. Furthermore, the automotive industry's rapid expansion is a crucial element projected to boost demand for flat glass.

Top Key Players in Flat Glass market: Agc Inc.,Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.,Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.,Guardian Industries,China Glass Holdings Limited,Luoyang Glass Company Limited,Fuyao Glass Industry,Group Co., Ltd.,CSG Holdings Co., Ltd.,Euroglas GmbH,Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V.,Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation,Central Glass Co., Ltd.,Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc.,PT. Mulia Industrindo, Tbk.,KCC Corporation,Jinjing Group Co. Ltd.,Kaveh Glass Industry Group,JSC Gomelsteklo,Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited,Kibing Group

Click the Link to Apply $2000 Flat Discount : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/3303

