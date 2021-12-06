Trade Surveillance Systems Market Size Worth US$ 2,789.52 Million by 2028 | CAGR 16.5%: The Insight Partners

Increasing Government Laws and Regulations to Restrict Insider Trading in Trade Surveillance Systems Market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Trade Surveillance System Market was valued at US$ 850.09 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2,789.52 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage: Details

Market Size Value in: US$ 958.65 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by: US$ 2,789.52 Million by 2028

Growth rate: CAGR of 16.5% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period: 2021-2028

Base Year: 2021

No. of Pages: 181

No. Tables: 142

No. of Charts & Figures: 95

Historical data available: Yes

Segments covered: Component, Deployment, and Organization Size

Regional scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope: US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage: Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The trade surveillance system market players adopt several strategies to expand their business and maintain brand name across the world. For instance, in 2021, Bancomat and SIA SPA entered a strategic partnership to create a new supply chain for BANCOMAT, PagoBANCOMAT, and BANCOMAT Pay payment and cash withdrawal systems capable of reengineering and modernizing such services, thus creating the conditions to enable the domestic network also at an international level.

The global trade surveillance systems market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, and geography. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. The market, by solutions, is sub segmented into risk and compliance, reporting and monitoring, surveillance and analytics, case management, and others. Similarly, by services, the market is further divided into managed services and professional services. Based on deployment, the trade surveillance systems market is bifurcated into cloud-based and on-premises. By organization size, the market is bifurcated into SMEs and large enterprises.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Trade Surveillance Systems Market

The sudden lockdown imposed in many countries across the world, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, has severely impacted the stock market leading to high price volatility worldwide, which reduced the trading activities. Therefore, the trade surveillance market witnessed decline in the growth. However, when the economy began to normalize in the third quarter of 2020, trading activity throughout the world began to normalize as well. Therefore, the investments are increasing in cloud-based trade surveillance solutions to enable remote surveillance of trading activities. Thus, the COVID-19 outbreak pandemic is having a moderate impact on the global trade surveillance market.

Increasing Government Laws and Regulations to Restrict Insider Trading

Insider trading is a crime in the US that carries both monetary and jail consequences, with a potential prison sentence of 20 years and a maximum criminal punishment of $5 million for people. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) enforcement division conducts a complete investigation into a probable securities violation after it receives an essential information. Interviewing witnesses, scrutinizing trade records and data, subpoenaing phone records, and other methods are used by the SEC to build a case. The SEC has been using an extensive arsenal of tools and strategies to prevent insider trading in recent years.

Wiretaps were utilized for the first time in the landmark Galleon Group case to incriminate several people in a wide-ranging insider-trading ring. Similarly, other developed and developing countries across the world have different governing bodies to monitor illegal activities across the security market. For instance, India’s security market is governed by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The organization lays down stringent rules and regulation for trading securities. The stringent government rules and regulations across all major economies to prevent insider trading in the securities market propel high demand for the real-time monitoring of trading activities by both the companies and the government bodies. This factor is driving the adoption of trade surveillance system to restrict insider trading.

Trade Surveillance Systems Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ACA Compliance Group Holdings, LLC, Aquis Technologies, b-next, CRISIL LIMITED, FIS, Nasdaq, Inc, OneMarketData, LLC, Scila, SIA S.P.A, Software AG are among the key players in the global Trade Surveillance Systems market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In 2021, CRISIL and Open Orbit entered a strategic partnership to offer process, risk, and control transformation solutions jointly to clients worldwide.

In 2021, Bancomat and SIA SPA entered a strategic partnership to create a new supply chain for BANCOMAT, PagoBANCOMAT, and BANCOMAT Pay payment and cash withdrawal systems capable of reengineering and modernizing such services, thus creating the conditions to enable the domestic network also at an international level.

In 2021, Software AG entered a solution partnership with Matillion, to support widespread cloud adoption and to make it easier for businesses to digitally transform.

