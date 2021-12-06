Cancer Registry Software Market will grow at 10.9% CAGR, to be valued at USD 90 Million by 2028

Cancer registries are important tools in research institutes because they make it possible to study the effects of different treatments

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cancer registries are important tools in research institutes because they make it possible to study the effects of different treatments on various types of cancers and their survival rates. Cancer is one of the most critical diseases of our time and by tracking the disease progression as it occurs and in response to different treatment protocols, researchers have been able to establish important links between cause and effect. A cancer registry software package helps in studying the effect of new drugs on various types of cancers; furthermore, it also helps in tracking the response to treatment in response to new drugs. Cancer registries are useful to patients, families, healthcare workers and research institutes alike.

Global Cancer Registry Software Market: Drivers

High prevalence of cancer is expected to propel growth of the global cancer registry software market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2021, an estimated 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women, along with 49,290 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer.

Moreover, increasing funding for and adoption of cancer registries is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, over 98% of National Program of Cancer Registries-funded cancer registries used at least one Registry Plus product, by September 2020, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease control and Prevention. Moreover, over half of those used two or more products.

Market Trends:

The U.S. is witnessing launch of free cancer registries. For nuance, in March 2020, the Centers for Disease control and Prevention released Registry Plus, a free software suite for collecting and processing cancer registry data that is available to the public.

The market is witnessing launch of new versions of cancer registry software. For instance, in June 2019, the Joint Research Center of European Commission launched the Version 1.8.1 of the JRC – ENCR Cancer Registries Data Quality Check Software. The cancer registry software launched in collaboration with European Network of Cancer Registries offers features such as checking on file formats for incidence, mortality and population of cancer patients and checking of primary multiple malignant tumors.

Key Takeaways

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global cancer registry software market, owing to high prevalence of cancer in the region. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, in 2019, there will be an estimated 1,762,450 new cancer cases diagnosed and 606,880 cancer deaths in the U.S.

Latin America is also expected to witness significant growth in the global cancer registry software market, owing to high prevalence of cancer in the region. For instance, according to Incidência de Câncer no Brasil, the estimated number of new cases of cancer was 600,000, excluding cases of non-melanoma skin cancer during 2018-2019 biennium, in Brazil.

Global Cancer Registry Software Market – Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global cancer registry software market include, Conduent Inc., CNET Global Solutions, Elekta (Sweden), McKesson Corporation, Ordinal data Inc., Onco Inc., and Rocky Mountain Cancer Data Systems.

Global Cancer Registry Software Market – Taxonomy

By Product Type:

Integrated

Standalone

By Deployment Model:

On-premise

Cloud-based

By Database Type:

Public

Commercial

By Functionality:

Cancer Reporting

Medical Research

Patient Care

By End User

Hospitals

Government Organizations

Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

