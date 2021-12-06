Cancer Registry Software Market will grow at 10.9% CAGR, to be valued at USD 90 Million by 2028
Cancer registries are important tools in research institutes because they make it possible to study the effects of different treatments
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cancer registries are important tools in research institutes because they make it possible to study the effects of different treatments on various types of cancers and their survival rates. Cancer is one of the most critical diseases of our time and by tracking the disease progression as it occurs and in response to different treatment protocols, researchers have been able to establish important links between cause and effect. A cancer registry software package helps in studying the effect of new drugs on various types of cancers; furthermore, it also helps in tracking the response to treatment in response to new drugs. Cancer registries are useful to patients, families, healthcare workers and research institutes alike.
Global Cancer Registry Software Market: Drivers
High prevalence of cancer is expected to propel growth of the global cancer registry software market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2021, an estimated 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women, along with 49,290 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer.
Moreover, increasing funding for and adoption of cancer registries is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, over 98% of National Program of Cancer Registries-funded cancer registries used at least one Registry Plus product, by September 2020, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease control and Prevention. Moreover, over half of those used two or more products.
Market Trends:
The U.S. is witnessing launch of free cancer registries. For nuance, in March 2020, the Centers for Disease control and Prevention released Registry Plus, a free software suite for collecting and processing cancer registry data that is available to the public.
The market is witnessing launch of new versions of cancer registry software. For instance, in June 2019, the Joint Research Center of European Commission launched the Version 1.8.1 of the JRC – ENCR Cancer Registries Data Quality Check Software. The cancer registry software launched in collaboration with European Network of Cancer Registries offers features such as checking on file formats for incidence, mortality and population of cancer patients and checking of primary multiple malignant tumors.
Key Takeaways
North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global cancer registry software market, owing to high prevalence of cancer in the region. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, in 2019, there will be an estimated 1,762,450 new cancer cases diagnosed and 606,880 cancer deaths in the U.S.
Latin America is also expected to witness significant growth in the global cancer registry software market, owing to high prevalence of cancer in the region. For instance, according to Incidência de Câncer no Brasil, the estimated number of new cases of cancer was 600,000, excluding cases of non-melanoma skin cancer during 2018-2019 biennium, in Brazil.
Global Cancer Registry Software Market – Competitive Landscape
Major players operating in the global cancer registry software market include, Conduent Inc., CNET Global Solutions, Elekta (Sweden), McKesson Corporation, Ordinal data Inc., Onco Inc., and Rocky Mountain Cancer Data Systems.
Global Cancer Registry Software Market – Taxonomy
By Product Type:
Integrated
Standalone
By Deployment Model:
On-premise
Cloud-based
By Database Type:
Public
Commercial
By Functionality:
Cancer Reporting
Medical Research
Patient Care
By End User
Hospitals
Government Organizations
Research Institutes
Pharmaceutical Companies
Biotechnology Companies
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Table of Content
Chapter 1 Industry Overview
1.1 Definition
1.2 Assumptions
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.5 Global Cancer Registry Software Market Size Analysis from 2021 to 2027
11.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Cancer Registry Software Industry Impact
Chapter 2 Global Cancer Registry Software Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Cancer Registry Software (Volume and Value) by Type
2.3 Global Cancer Registry Software (Volume and Value) by Regions
Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis
3.1 Global Production Market Analysis
3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis
Chapter 4 Global Cancer Registry Software Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2016-2021)
Chapter 5 North America Cancer Registry Software Market Analysis
Chapter 6 East Asia Cancer Registry Software Market Analysis
Chapter 7 Europe Cancer Registry Software Market Analysis
Chapter 8 South Asia Cancer Registry Software Market Analysis
Chapter 9 Southeast Asia Cancer Registry Software Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Middle East Cancer Registry Software Market Analysis
Chapter 11 Africa Cancer Registry Software Market Analysis
Chapter 12 Oceania Cancer Registry Software Market Analysis
Chapter 13 South America Cancer Registry Software Market Analysis
Chapter 14 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cancer Registry Software Business
Chapter 15 Global Cancer Registry Software Market Forecast (2021-2027)
Chapter 16 Conclusions
Research Methodology
Continued....
