Cannabis Beverage Market To Surpass US$ 2743.7 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 38.3%

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabis has had a remarkable rise in popularity among the general public around the world, with recreational use considerably outnumbering therapeutic use. Cannabis beverages are alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages that have been infused with marijuana or cannabis. The popularity of cannabis beverages is growing in response to customer desire for health drinks. Cannabis beverages are anticipated by consumers due to their reduced sugar content, clean ingredients, and proper dosage of cannabis. Furthermore, as individuals become more aware of the health advantages of cannabis beverages, demand for cannabis beverages has increased.

Preventing weight gain, improving sleep issues, controlling blood pressure, and releasing anxiety and despair are just a few of the health benefits. The aforementioned aspects are major drivers of the cannabis beverage market's expansion. Furthermore, rising customer worries about calories and hangovers have prompted food and beverage companies to invest in cannabis beverage products. Nirvana Group, for example, released its Liquid Leaf cannabis beverage brand in June 2021. The components in Liquid Leaf are expertly mixed to produce a refreshingly crisp taste that rivals that of a high-end juice drink.

Grape (100 MG THC), Golden Pineapple (100 MG THC), and Fruit Punch are the three flavours now offered (100 MG THC). This, in turn, is expected to drive the cannabis beverage market forward. As several nations throughout the world, including Canada and the United States, have legalised marijuana use, the trends in alcohol and cannabis use rates have differed significantly in recent years. As a result, businesses are investing in cannabis beverage products in order to accommodate the increasing demand.

Hemp, which is derived from the cannabis plant but contains less THC, was legalised in the United States in 2018. It has also prompted businesses to introduce new items in this region. Truss, for example, debuted six new CBD and THC beverages in Canada in April 2021. Mollo 5 Lime, Little Victory Lemonade, Veryvell Honey Green Iced Tea, XMG Citrus & XMG Watermelon, and House of Terpenes Valencene & Sparkling Tonic are among the varieties available. The aforementioned factors are projected to boost the cannabis beverage market's growth, particularly in the United States and Canada.

Cannabis products, on the other hand, are illegal in a number of emerging and developed economies. Furthermore, several governments throughout the world are enforcing tight rules and restrictions for the production and distribution of cannabis goods. This, in turn, is projected to slow the growth of the cannabis beverage business.

