Textile Flooring Market To Reach US$ 275.8 Bn By 2027 | Interface, Inc., Beaulieu International Group N.V, Tarkett SA

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Textile flooring is flooring system that appears to be rugs and carpets. They are available in the two forms i.e. natural fibers and manmade fibers. Manmade textile flooring includes Nylon6, Nylon66, terephthalate (Polyester), polyethylene and acrylic belong to the manmade/synthetic fibers category whereas natural fibers include fur, wool, and plant-based fibers i.e. Seagrass and Sisal.

Competitive Landscape:

Mohawk Industries, Inc., Interface, Inc., Beaulieu International Group N.V, Tarkett SA, Balta Group, Shaw Industries Group Inc., Forbo Holding AG, Mannington Mills, Inc., J+J Flooring Group, and Vorwerk and Co. KG

Key Drivers

Growing disposable income and increasing preferences for home furnishing products is fostering market growth. Increasing population is another major factor propelling growth of the market. Moreover, growing construction of commercial spaces, institutional and hospitality sectors is again augmenting growth of the market.

Growing application of textile flooring across aircraft is projected to propel the market growth. For instance, in April 2019, Schneller launched new AerFilm Flex contour decorative laminates to better serve the complexity of premium air cabins AerFilm Flex contour, a lighter-weight decorative laminate with superior formability, engineered to cover three-dimensional parts with compound curves.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The Covid-19 outbreak has had an adverse impact on various industries around the globe. Due to the strict rules and regulations undertaken by government to curb the spread of the infection, companies are looking to function remotely. Moreover, various companies are looking to implement strict measures to operate at minimum risks. Additionally, various companies had shutdowns their manufacturing units which had an adverse impact on textile flooring market.

Key Takeaways:

The textile flooring market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period over the forecast owing to the rapid growth in textile industry and increasing investment in flooring solution. For instance, in June 2018, Welspun has shifted the flooring and carpet manufacturing facility from Gujarat to Telangana. This is expected investment is Rs. 11 billion with a capacity of 27 million sq. meters per annum. Commercial production is expected to start in the third quarter of FY20.

