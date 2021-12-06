ROOMNET to provide in-room Viator (a TripAdvisor company) bookings on Apple TV

Activity detail screen from Apple TV Additional activity selection detail screen

Hotel guests can now book activities during their stay from their guestroom TV and the hotel receives commission.

SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ROOMNET provides a sleek, modern and easy to use guest entertainment solution for hotels, based on its Apple IPTV platform. Guests get to enjoy the best of linear TV content, but also their own favorites like Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, TV + and much, much more!

More than ever, hotels have had to become highly cost conscious and actively look for ways of reducing costs and/or increasing revenue!

In its quest to enhance the TV experience for guests and provide added value to the hotel, ROOMNET is proud to announce its partnership and integration with Viator. Guests can browse and book their favorite local activities or get inspiration on things to do when staying in their hotel, right on the TV and in glorious 4k!

Darren King, CEO of ROOMNET had this to say “The Apple platform gives us great flexibility to build customised Apps that can develop and change as Apple tvOS evolves. This latest free-add-on to our solution will finally allow hotels to gain significant income from their TV solution. Just one $100 activity booked per room per month, will cover the running costs of our solution! Viator’s content and global reach is immense, making them the perfect partner to deliver these services to guests.”

The Viator booking add-on is now available to all ROOMNET Apple TV customers.

ABOUT Viator

Viator, a Tripadvisor company, makes it easy to find and book something you'll love to do. With access to the world's largest selection of high-quality experiences, there's always something new to discover, both near and far from home. From must-do moments to who-knew discoveries, see the familiar in a new way, or the unknown for the first time!

With industry-leading flexibility and last-minute availability, it's never too late to make any day extraordinary. Plan ahead, or decide that morning. Change your dates. Or change your mind entirely! This is your time off, your way, and we're here to help.

We also know that your time off is precious. So we ruthlessly focus on quality, and we specialize in experiences so incredible, you'll want to tell your friends. Spend less time searching, and more time making memories. Discover story-worthy experiences, anytime, anywhere.



ABOUT ROOMNET

ROOMNET reimagines the guest TV experience with Apple and its IPTV platform. Delivering a modern, home-away intuitive guest entertainment solution for hotels, guests now enjoy the best of linear TV content alongside access to their own favorites like Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, TV + and much more. Pick up right where you left off at home as your content now travels with you! Deep in-stay engagement gives the hotel white glove touchpoints with its guests as well as access to new revenue streams transforming legacy guestroom entertainment into a guest engagement and satisfaction powerhouse. Find out more at ROOMNET.COM.

