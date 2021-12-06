North America Coaxial Cable Market 2021 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

North America coaxial cable market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,881.1 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period (2021-2028)

A coaxial is comprised of copper wire, which is enclosed by an insulation layer followed by an extruded metal tube. The entire thing is wrapped in another insulation layer and finally in the protective outer layer. Current MoCA specification supports multiple stream HD video distribution over home connected devices up to 175 Mbits/s net throughputs by using coaxial cables. Coaxial cables are cheap and easy to install compared to optical cable networks which encourage CATV and Internet IPTV operators to deploy this technology for distribution of their services.

Major Key players in this Market:

Belden Inc.

Alpha Wire

General Cable Corporation

L-Com Global Connectivity

LS Cable & System

Southwire

TE Connectivity Ltd

Nexans S.A.

Amphenol Corporation

Coleman Cable Inc

Drivers & Trends

High growth of telecom sector is expected to propel the North America coaxial cable market growth over the forecast period. Telecom sector has witnessed significant growth across North America in the recent past. Many telecom companies such as AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon have started deploying 5G services across the U.S. As a result of this, the demand for coaxial cables is increasing across the region. Since coaxial cables offer higher bandwidth for high-definition videos and high speed internet, the majority of telecom companies are adopting these cables to provide their 5G network systems.

Regional Classification

The North America Coaxial Cable market is divided into five areas, each with its own development possibilities and current trends: Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The report was created through extensive research and analysis, as well as examination of numerous elements that may influence regional growth, such as each region's economic, political, environmental, technical, and social condition. It also includes a complete analysis of each region's recognised manufacturers, production, and revenue, as well as the top influencing elements, critical data, and data segmented both regionally and globally.



North America Coaxial Cable Market: Recent Developments

TE Connectivity has made 15 acquisitions and 2 investments. The company has spent over $ 3.98B for the acquisitions. For instance, the company acquired ERNI Electronics in Jul 2021, DRI Relays in Nov 2020, and Silicon Microstructures in Sep 2019.

Belden Inc. is constantly focusing on acquisition in order to expand its business offering. Recently, the company has made 8 acquisition and 1 investment in multiple sectors such as Telecom Infrastructure Tech, Cybersecurity, Tech for Film & TV and more. For instance, in January 2021, Belden Inc. Company acquired OTN Systems, the company develops and markets fiber optic networking products dedicated to the operational telecommunication departments of metros, light rail systems, etc.

The key market players are focusing on development of technology, launching products with new variations, and mergers and acquisition to stay competitive in the market. For instance, Belden Inc. directly sells its products to television networks including ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC. The company also provides special cables for security applications such as video surveillance systems, motion detection, airport baggage screening, etc.

Key Takeaways:

The North America coaxial cable market was valued at US$ 3,620.4 Mn in 2020 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 6,843.9 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2021 and 2028. This is owing to the need for high speed internet as well as sharing and downloading of high definition videos.

The RF Transfer segment under application criteria was valued US$ 2,249.6 Mn in 2020 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period. This is owing to the absence of interference in coaxial cable is what makes it one of the most reliable choices for transmitting radio signals.



