Bath Bomb & Cold Pressed Soaps Market To Surpass US$ 1135.5 Mn By 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% | CMI

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A bath bomb is made of sodium bicarbonate, which reacts with citric acid to release carbon dioxide gas. The bombs also contain pigments, essential oils, and skin-conditioning plant oils. The fizzing action of a Bath Bomb is caused by a reaction between baking soda and citric acid. The production process of Cold Pressed Soaps is different than that of other soaps. This type of soap is manufactured without external heat or extreme force. Specific ingredients are mixed with other ingredients to form a smooth liquid soap

Market Dynamics

Increasing disposable income, rising urbanization, and changing lifestyles is expected to boost the global bath bomb & cold-pressed soaps market growth over the forecast period. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the gross disposable income of Germany reached around US$ 43,904 per capita in 2019, increasing from US$ 35,492 per capita in 2015. Moreover, According to the United Nations (UN), by 2050, around 68% of the global population is expected to live in urban areas, adding another 2.5 billion people to urban areas. As a result of this, lifestyle choices pertaining to personal hygiene have changed massively.

However, high cost of bath bombs and cold-pressed soaps is expected to hinder the global bath bomb &cold pressed soaps market growth over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The global bomb &cold pressed soaps market witnessed a significant negative impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the outbreak in December 2019, many countries decided to adopt stringent lockdown policies, in order to contain the spread of the virus. These policies led to a massive disruption in various sectors, suspending manufacturing activities temporarily. With the sharp decline in economic activities, the global bomb &cold pressed soaps market witnessed a major slump during 2020. However, the market is expected to regain its lost traction with the rollout of vaccines and relaxation in the COVID-19 regulations in the near future.

Key Takeaways

• The global bath bomb & cold-pressed soaps market is expected to witness growth, exhibiting a CAGR of XY% over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing influence of social media and advertising of bath bombs.

• Among regions, Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the global bath bomb & cold-pressed soaps market during the forecast period. This is owing to high demand for vegan cold-pressed soaps.

• Key companies involved in the global bath bomb & cold-pressed soaps market are Village Naturals, Yumscents, Schone, Pretty Suds U.K. Limited, Essence of Earth, LUSH Ltd., Rejuvelle, Soul and Soap, Hugo Naturals, Amor Bath Bombs, and Oliver Rocket LLC

