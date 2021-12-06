Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Revenue to Cross USD 1,00,304.4 Mn by 2027: The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Surging Demand to Boost Agricultural Productivity in Developing countries To Drive Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Growth at CAGR of 3.7% During 2019-2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “COVID-19 Impact and Global Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market to 2027 - Analysis and Forecast by Type (Urea, Ammonium Nitrate, Ammonium Sulfate, Ammonia, Calcium Ammonium Nitrate, and others), Form (Dry and Liquid), Crop Type (Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, and Others), Mode of Application (Soil, Foliar, and Fertigation), and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 72,537.6 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 1,00,304.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players along with their developments in the market.

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in- US$ 72,537.57 Million in 2018

Market Size- US$ 100,304.42 Million by 2027

Growth rate- CAGR of 3.7% from 2019-2027

Forecast Period- 2019-2027

Base Year- 2019

No. of Pages- 200

No. Tables- 109

No. of Charts & Figures- 92

Historical data available- Yes

Segments covered- Type , Form , Crop Type , Mode of Application , and Geography

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market at

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005858/

Nitrogen fertilizer is one of the most regular fertilizer categories produced with different chemical combinations of nitrogen; the fertilizers are commonly available in three forms—ammonia, nitrate, and urea. Once applied to the fields the fertilizers are absorbed by plants are converted into various other forms through chemical reactions. Their application helps confer better texture and color to plants, thus improving agricultural productivity. The Haber Bosch process is considered to be the most preferred technique for the production of nitrogenous fertilizers. Natural gas is one of the significant raw materials used in the Haber Bosch process, along with other materials such as animal manure and compost. The increase in population is capitalizing the food security needs, which emphasizes the need to use such fertilizers to supply essential nutrients in soil to promote the soil quality, ultimately leading to higher yields.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market

The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. As of June 2020, US, Brazil, India, Russia, Spain and the UK are a few of the worst-affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Food and beverages is one the world’s major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak.

Download the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00005858

The nitrogenous fertilizer market, based on type, is segmented into urea, ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulfate, ammonia, calcium ammonium nitrate, and others. The urea segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2018, whereas the market for ammonium sulfate is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Urea is freely soluble in water and is among the cheapest nitrogenous fertilizers, considering the per-unit cost of nutrients. It is offered in solid, white, granular, and slightly hygroscopic form. It is also applied in solution form as a spray. Most of the crops react effectively to the urea application. Upon application to the soil, urea undergoes decomposition in the presence of urease enzyme synthesized by soil microorganisms. The conversion of urea into nitrate, as a result of a complete decomposition, takes place in about one week’s time. Urea is relatively resistant to leaching.

The global Nitrogenous Fertilizer market by geography is segmented into five regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America held the largest share of the global Nitrogenous Fertilizer market.

Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Bunge Limited; CF Industries Holdings, Inc.; EuroChem Group; Koch Fertilizer, LLC; Nutrien Ltd; OCI Nitrogen; SABIC Group; Sinofert; Togliattiazot (TOAZ); and Yara International ASA. are among the key players in the global Nitrogenous Fertilizer market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

.

Order a Copy of Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2020-2027 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005858/

Browse Related Reports and get Sample copy

Organic Fertilizers Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.6% to reach US$ 15,168.62Million from 2019 to 2027 - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006890/

Silicon Fertilizer Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.7% to reach US$1,768.81 Million from 2020 to 2027

- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005669/

Agricultural Biological Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.9% to reach US$ 21,141.0 Million from 2019 to 2027- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003668/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/nitrogenous-fertilizers-market

More Research: https://clarkcountyblog.com/author/theinsightpartners/