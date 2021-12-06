Pine Resin Market Industry Growth with 4.1 % CAGR Predicted till 2021 - 2027

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A resin is a highly viscous substance with two main definitions: synthetic and natural. Both types are usually a combination of organic compounds, and both can be solid or liquid. Pine resin is a substance used in a variety of industries and applications and is also a component of many different types of polymers. In many cases, the composition of a specific type of material will dictate what type of resin it is. Listed below are a few common resins and their uses. One of the most common uses of pine resin is to make durable, clear, and high-gloss materials. The resin is used in a variety of applications, including building construction and the automotive industry. It is made to withstand impact and has a very short cure time. A wide range of colors and formulations is available for a variety of materials and applications.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global pine resin market include Hindustan Resins & Terpenes, CV. Indonesia Pinus, Guilin Songquan Forest Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Foreverest Resources Ltd., Resin Chemicals Co., Ltd., Promax Industries, International Specialty Chemicals, Jinggu Forest Chemical Co. Ltd., Deqing Jiyuan Synthetic Resin Co., Ltd., Forestarchem Chemical Co., Ltd., Lawter Inc., Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd., and Eastman Chemical Company.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of paper mills in the world is the main factor, which is expected to create propulsion in the global pine resin market. This versatile material can be found in almost any type of product and is available in many different forms. Another use for pine resin is in the construction industry. It is used for making composites and can withstand a significant amount of force. As a natural product, it does not need to be processed, but rather it can be molded and shaped into a variety of shapes. In other words, it is a good material for building construction. It also has a very long shelf life and is used in a variety of industries. The increasing prevalence of construction activities in the world is estimated to boost the growth of the global pine resin market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the increasing COVID positive cases in the world have disrupted the growth of the global pine resin market, owing to the increasing transport restrictions in several nations, along with lockdown measures and absence of manual labor in production plants and closing down of end-use units.

Key Takeaways:

• North America is expected to hold a major share of the global pine resin market, owing to the increasing presence of paper production plants in the region. For instance, according to American Forest & Paper Association, there are currently 136 paper mills in the U.S.

• The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness significant growth in the global pine resin market, owing to the increasing prevalence of resin manufacturers in the region, along with the expansion of key market players.

