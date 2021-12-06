Digital Health Market Overview [2021-2028] – Size, Share, Growth Factors, Trends & Forecast

Key Companies in Digital Health Market are Medtronic, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Infor, Allscripts, athenahealthInc., Diabetizer GmbH & Co. KG, Cognizant, Dimensional InsightInc., Siemens AGQualcomm Life, 3MIBM CorporationInc., Microsoft, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NVIDIA Corporation, Next IT Corp., Change Healthcare, AgaMatrixInc., LifeWatchNike Inc

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital health market size is projected to witness notable growth in the coming years on account of the rising –patient pool and advancement in medical infrastructure and facilities worldwide. Digital health is the combination of healthcare procedures with information systems for an enhanced recovery experience for the patient.

Digital health utilizes advanced technology and connectivity, and converging information such as patient history, among others to ensure a quality treatment service to its customers. A recent report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Digital Health Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Technology (Mobile Health Technology, Health Information Technology, Wearables Technology, Telehealth Technology), By Deployment Mode (Software, Service, Hardware), By Modality (Wired, Wireless) By End User (Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Home Care Settings), and Regional Forecast till 2026,” offers a comprehensive overview of the market.





Major Industry Developments of the Digital Health Market include:

March 2019 – A data analysis company namely TriNetX, working on clinical trials raised about USD 40 million to expand the operations of this company across the Asia Pacific.

October 2018 – Indie Health and Hifinite announced the signing of a collaborative agreement for the launch of a telehealth monitoring platform called Hicare 3.0 at the Connected Healthcare Conference.

Wearable Technology Segment Emerged Dominant owing to its Rapid Adoption Rate

With respect to segmentation by technology, the wearable technology segment is holding the dominant share on account of the increasing adoption of wearable devices owing to high patient preference and features that offer information by one-touch technology.

North America will Dominant Market on Account of Presence of Key Players

Geographically, North America earned the largest digital health market share on account of the increasing inclination towards self-care and the rising adoption of the latest medical technologies. This, coupled w2ith the presence of major players in the United States and Canada and government-supported reimbursement policies will help this region continue dominating the market in the coming years. The Asia Pacific market is likely to witness significant growth in the coming years on account of increasing the geriatric population, need for better treatment facilities, improving healthcare infrastructure, and adoption of the latest technology in terms of digital health assistance





Key Players Focusing on Upgrading Technologies to Gain Competitive Edge

The nature of this market is fragmented on account of the presence of many players. Some of them are engaged in combined efforts such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, contracts and agreements, and others to gain a competitive edge in the market. Other vendors are investing time and money on research &development, clinical trials, and up-gradation of technologies such as wearable devices and others for gaining a stronger foothold in the future market.

