Active.Ai Powers WhatsApp banking for Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank to deliver Superior Customer Experience
ADCB has introduced WhatsApp banking to enable superior customer experience for their customers powered by Active.Ai
Customers today prefer multi channel engagement. WhatsApp banking brings real time convenience to ADCB bank's customers. Instant responses in Arabic and English enable a superior digital experiences”ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has introduced WhatsApp banking to enable superior customer experience for their customers powered by Active.Ai’s platform in collaboration with Talisma Corporation Pvt. Ltd (Talisma).
— Ravishankar, CEO of Active.Ai.
ADCB using AI and machine learning algorithms has enabled a wide range of services via WhatsApp channel to both its customers and potential customers. The virtual assistance service on WhatsApp is available for customers 24/7 and customers can engage with ADCB in both English and Arabic language.
ADCB customers can bank with complete peace of mind using safe and secure WhatsApp service. Customers can make service requests such as request cheque books, check balances or even block their cards over a simple message.
A wide range of services are now available for easy banking on ADCB WhatsApp services:
- Check your account balance
- View your last 10 debit card transactions
- Check your credit card balance
- View your last 10 credit card transactions
- Check your outstanding loan balance and next EMI date
- Activate/block your credit card and debit card
- Request a cheque book
- Generate an IBAN letter
- Calculate live currency and foreign exchange rates
- Locate ATMs and branches
- Explore loyalty and rewards
- Explore products and services
Powered by Active. Ai’s cutting-edge conversational AI banking platform, institutions can now communicate digitally with their consumers, understand their intent, be contextually aware, handle multiple instructions in a single string, and handle acronyms or slang in a delightful manner.
Over 20 leading institutions across the world handle millions of interactions a month across simple and complex banking conversations on Active.Ai platform today with a very high accuracy rate. With valuable feedback from clients, Active.Ai has made this platform immensely scalable and quick to deploy. Available in voice and text and in multiple languages with over 150 prebuilt use cases , the platform delivers exceptional engagement across 15+ channels of customer engagement.
“It's an honor and privilege for Active.ai to enable WhatsApp Banking at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) in Arabic and English on its conversational AI banking platform for their retail banking customers. Customers today like to have multichannel and real time engagement. In partnership with Talisma Corporation we have been able to deliver exceptional customer experiences by bridging digital and human collaboration as one seamless journey” said Ravishankar, CEO of Active.Ai.
“WhatsApp is one of the most preferred channels for communication today. Integrating AI solutions into their business functions is not a choice anymore for the enterprises. We are absolutely pleased to digitally empower ADCB in partnership with Active.Ai by providing cutting-edge Conversational AI WhatsApp chatbot for the bank’s customers to ensure seamless user experience. In our endeavor to provide superior customer experience for brands across the world, we have always been in the forefront of transforming customer experience with solutions that constantly cater to changing needs of the customers and enabling brands to meet their customer expectations”, said Raj Mruthyunjayappa, MD – Talisma Corporation.
About Active.Ai
Active.Ai is the leading conversation Ai platform for digital financial services. Active.Ai helps Banks accelerate their digital experience with omni-channel enterprise grade Conversational AI finance as a service platform built from ground up for Financial Services. Banks can deploy and scale rapidly with 150+ use cases pre-built out-of-the-box to increase customer acquisition, reduce customer service turn around time and deepen customer engagement on Whatsapp, Messaging, Smart IVR, Mobile apps, Web, VoiceBots and IOT devices
visit www.active.ai
About Talisma Corporation
Talisma Corporation is the leading provider of Digital Customer Engagement platforms & enterprise CRM Solutions for a wide range of industries. Talisma’s end to end customer journey transformation solutions addresses your toughest digital transformation challenges across all stages of the customer journey, from customer acquisition, engagement to fulfilment with the power to integrate data and insights for profitable outcomes. Talisma serves a variety of industries through its wide range of vertical specific solutions through a combination of advisory / consulting, implementation and support services and is present in over 30 countries with a direct presence in India, UK, Brazil and United States.
For more information, visit www.talisma.com
Shankar Narayanan
Active.Ai
+65 8613 6496
email us here