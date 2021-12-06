Non Small-Cell Lung Cancer Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2021-2028

Non Small-Cell Lung Cancer Market

Surgery is not suitable for most people diagnosed with lung cancer, thus, chemotherapy remains the cornerstone for non-small cell lung cancer treatment.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global non small-cell lung cancer market is segmented into types, therapeutics and geography. Based on the types, global non small-cell lung cancer market is further segmented into squamous cell carcinoma, adenocarcinoma, large cell carcinoma and others. The market is segmented on the basis of therapeutics into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, surgery, radiotherapy and pipeline drugs.

Non-small cell Lung cancer is the malignant tissue formation in the lung, usually in the cell lining air passage, which is characterized by abnormal cell growth in lung tissue. Globally, lung cancer is one of the leading causes of death since the past several decades. According to the American lung association, the number of deaths due to lung cancer has increased ~3.5% from ~152,156 cases in 1999 to ~157,499 in 2012. Furthermore, it is estimated that ~158,040 Americans are would die due to lung cancer by 2015. According to the American Society of cancer, non small-cell lung cancer accounts for ~85% to 90% of overall lung cancer cases, and the trend is expected to grow with the same momentum.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Pfizer, Roche, AstraZeneca, Eli Lily, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., and Agennix AG.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

