Precooked Corn Flour Market to Garner $ 3,615.2 Mn, Globally, by 2027 at 4.4 % CAGR: The Insight Partners

Emerging demand for corn-based snacks is projected to escalate the precooked corn flourmarket at a CAGR of 4.4%

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest market study on "Global Precooked Corn Flour Market to 2027 - Analysis and Forecasts Nature (Organic, Conventional); Product (Yellow Corn Flour, White Corn Flour, Blue Corn Flour); Application (Bakery and Confectionery, Soup/Sauces and Dressings, Infant Formula, Extruded Snacks, RTC Food, Others); Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, Others)".The global precooked corn flour market is accounted to US$ 2,461.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4%during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 3,615.2 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in- US$ 2,461.2 Million in 2018

Market Size- US$ 3,615.2 Million by 2027

Growth rate- CAGR of 4.4% from 2019-2027

Forecast Period- 2019-2027

Base Year- 2019

No. of Pages- 191

No. Tables- 106

No. of Charts & Figures- 86

Historical data available- Yes

Segments covered- Nature ; Product ; Application ; Distribution Channel , and Geography

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The growth of the precooked corn flour market in this region is primarily attributed to rapid growth in the food and beverage industry in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Moreover, rising demand for convenience and ready to eat healthy food is projected to propel the demand for precooked corn flour in the North America region. The region also has the presence of major precooked corn flour manufacturers such as Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Limagrain (Limagrain Ingredients), Goya Foods, Inc., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Bunge Limited, Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V., and among others.

In 2018, the yellow corn flour segment accounted for the largest market share in the global precooked corn flour market. Yellow corn flour is easily available in the market and is widely used for producing products such as bakery and confectionery, extruded snacks, and RTC food. Furthermore, tortilla chips, nachos, and taco shells made from yellow corn flour are very popular among the consumers. This further boost the demand for precooked corn flour market globally. Moreover, the white corn flour segment is projected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period due to rising awareness about the health benefits offered by white corn flour among health-conscious consumers.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Precooked Corn Flour Market

The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. As of June 2020, US, Brazil, India, Russia, Spain and the UK are a few of the worst-affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Food and beverages is one the world’s major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak.

By form, the global Precooked Corn Flour market has been segmented into granules and crystal, powdered, syrup or liquid. Precooked Corn Flour is utilized in different applications such as bakery, confectionery, snacks, dressings and condiments, sauces and spreads by industries or by households. However, depending upon the application the suitable form is used. For instance, Precooked Corn Flour granules and crystals are widely used for bakery & confectionery. In 2018, granules and crystal has led the global Precooked Corn Flour market, whereas syrup and liquid is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

The global Precooked Corn Flour market by geography is segmented into five regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America held the largest share of the global Precooked Corn Flour market. The demand for Precooked Corn Flour is expected to increase in the region due to rising awareness about health benefits offered by Precooked Corn Flour.

Precooked Corn Flour Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Limagrain (Limagrain Ingredients), Goya Foods, Inc., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Bunge Limited, Harinera del Valle SA, Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V., The Quaker Oats Company, C.H. Guenther & Son Inc. are among the key players in the global Precooked Corn Flour market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

