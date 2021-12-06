Champagne Market 2021: Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Champagne Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global champagne market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/champagne-market/requestsample

Champagne is an alcoholic beverage that is made using a variety of grapes. It is aged for several years to add texture and complexity to the taste. It provides various health benefits if consumed in moderation, which include boosting mood, lowering bad cholesterol, and minimizing the risk of diabetes. In addition, its low amounts of calories and sugar and high levels of resveratrol aid in regulating heart health, reducing damage to blood vessels, and preventing dementia and blood clots.

Champagne is consumed around the world on special occasions like parties, weddings, anniversaries, and sports and corporate events. This, in confluence with the rising socialization trend and the increasing influence of cocktail culture, represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, market players are offering champagne through e-commerce channels in varying sweetness levels and flavors, such as citrus, almond, and apple. This, coupled with the growing popularity of online shopping solutions on account of the increasing dependence on smartphones, is anticipated to provide a lucrative market outlook.

Champagne Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global champagne market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Arvitis

Centre Vinicole – Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte

Champagne Piper-Heidsieck

Diageo

LANSON-BCC

Laurent-Perrier

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Pernod Ricard

Taittinger

Vranken - Pommery Monopole SA

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global champagne market on the basis of product, price, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product:

Prestige Cuvée

Blanc De Noirs

Blanc De Blancs

Rosé Champagne

Others

Breakup by Price:

Economy

Mid-Range

Luxury

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/champagne-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Plant Based Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/plant-based-food-market

Japan Lobster Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/japan-lobster-market

Cakes and Pastries Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cakes-pastries-market

Organic Baby Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/organic-baby-food-market

United States Lobster Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-lobster-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.