Champagne Market 2021: Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Champagne Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global champagne market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Champagne is an alcoholic beverage that is made using a variety of grapes. It is aged for several years to add texture and complexity to the taste. It provides various health benefits if consumed in moderation, which include boosting mood, lowering bad cholesterol, and minimizing the risk of diabetes. In addition, its low amounts of calories and sugar and high levels of resveratrol aid in regulating heart health, reducing damage to blood vessels, and preventing dementia and blood clots.
Champagne is consumed around the world on special occasions like parties, weddings, anniversaries, and sports and corporate events. This, in confluence with the rising socialization trend and the increasing influence of cocktail culture, represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, market players are offering champagne through e-commerce channels in varying sweetness levels and flavors, such as citrus, almond, and apple. This, coupled with the growing popularity of online shopping solutions on account of the increasing dependence on smartphones, is anticipated to provide a lucrative market outlook.
Champagne Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global champagne market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Arvitis
Centre Vinicole – Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte
Champagne Piper-Heidsieck
Diageo
LANSON-BCC
Laurent-Perrier
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton
Pernod Ricard
Taittinger
Vranken - Pommery Monopole SA
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global champagne market on the basis of product, price, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Product:
Prestige Cuvée
Blanc De Noirs
Blanc De Blancs
Rosé Champagne
Others
Breakup by Price:
Economy
Mid-Range
Luxury
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarket and Hypermarket
Specialty Stores
Online Stores
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
