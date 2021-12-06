Global Liquid Nitrogen Market Size 2021-2026: Industry Price Trends, Share, Growth and Forecast
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Liquid Nitrogen Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global liquid nitrogen market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/liquid-nitrogen-market/requestsample
Liquid nitrogen (LN) refers to a dry, scentless, condensed, inert, and non-combustible cryogenic liquid that is utilized for quick freezing. It is produced in liquefaction and air separation plants through cryogenic distillation and pressure swing adsorption processes. Liquid nitrogen is generally stored in LN dewars, cryogenic liquid cylinders, cryogenic tanks, etc. It assists in cooling and temporary shrinking of mechanical gears and components during machine assembly for enhanced intrusion fits. Liquid nitrogen is also used for cryopreservation, cryosurgeries, and cryotherapy procedures to remove decayed tissues, warts, moles, skin tags, etc. It finds extensive applications in freezing food and beverages and creating an aesthetic cloud of vapor or fog over dishes in fine-dine restaurants, cafes, hotels, etc.
The escalating demand for cryogenic liquids for metal fabrication and the manufacturing of components across numerous industries, such as electronics, healthcare, automotive, etc., is primarily driving the liquid nitrogen market. Furthermore, the increasing product adoption as an organic additive for developing generics, therapeutic medicines, active pharmaceutical ingredients, etc., is also propelling the market growth. In addition to this, the expanding food and beverage industry is acting as a significant growth-inducing factor since LN is used for freezing bakery products, vegetables, fruits, poultry, meat, fish, etc. Additionally, the elevating levels of industrialization across the globe, coupled with the introduction of innovative LN-compatible automobile engines for minimal carbon emissions, are expected to fuel the liquid nitrogen market over the forecasted period.
Liquid Nitrogen Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global liquid nitrogen market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Air Liquide S.A.
Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
AMCS Corporation
Asia Industrial Gases Pte. Ltd.
Cryomech Inc.
Gulf Cryo
Linde plc
Messer Group GmbH
Statebourne Cryogenics Ltd
Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation)
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global liquid nitrogen market on the basis of technology, function, storage type, end user and region.
Breakup by Technology:
Cryogenic Distillation
Pressure Swing Adsorption
Others
Breakup by Function:
Coolant
Refrigerant
Breakup by Storage Type:
Cylinders and Packaged Gas
Merchant Liquid/Bulk
Tonnage
Others
Breakup by End User:
Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
Food and Beverage
Healthcare
Metal Manufacturing and Construction
Rubber and Plastic
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/liquid-nitrogen-market
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Reports:
Bio-Polyamide Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bio-polyamide-market
North America Potassium Permanganate Market:
https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-potassium-permanganate-market
Water Treatment Chemicals Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/water-treatment-chemicals-market
North America Glue-Laminated Timber Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-glue-laminated-timber-market
Urea Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/urea-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here