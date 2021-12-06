Video Content Analytics Market Analytics Report on Market Size and Segmentation With Growth Rate Forecasts by 2028
Video Content Analytics Market Size – USD 4.89 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.7%
VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report specializes in the in-depth analysis of the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors affecting the global Video Content Analytics Market development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global . New and existing pricing structures, emerging application areas, and upcoming investment opportunities have also been detailed in the report. The report further studies the projected growth factors that are expected to influence the market dynamics over the forecast timeframe.
The global video content analytics market size is expected to reach USD 19.37 Billion at a steady CAGR of 18.7% in 2028 according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in focus on public safety by governments across the globe and rising demand among large organizations to leverage surveillance data for advanced operations is driving video content analytics market revenue growth.
Video content analytics finds application in various sectors to analyze, process, and categorize objects and activities captured. The process transforms audio and images into meaningful data. It serves various purposes, and has gained traction in recent years and is used in manufacturing companies, transport facilities and logistics operations.
Advanced video content analytics includes video investigations, dashboard visualization, real-time and forensic video data study, which helps law enforcement agencies to keep public as well as private facilities secure by taking action in real-time. Other uses include upgrading safety protocols, security enhancement, quality improvement, and standard procedure optimization (SOP).
Key Companies in the Video Content Analytics Market include:
Axis Communications, Honeywell, Cisco, IBM, Huawei, Avigilon, Intellivision, Aventura Systems, Intelligent Security Systems, and Gorilla Technology
Browse complete Video Content Analytics Market report description
Key Topics Covered in the Report
Video Content Analytics Market Size, Growth, and Forecast
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Research Methodology
Video Content Analytics Market Segmentation
Video Content Analytics Market Country and Regional Analysis
Video Content Analytics Market , by Country
Video Content Analytics Market , by region
Emergen Research has segmented the global video content analytics market on the basis of component, deployment, application, vertical, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Software
Services
Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Cloud
On-Premises
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Intrusion Management
Incident Detection
Automatic Number Plate Recognition
People/Crowd Counting
Facial Recognition
Traffic Monitoring
Others
Global Video Content Analytics Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:
The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Video Content Analytics Market . It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.
Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.
Overview of the TOC of the Report:
Introduction, Scope, and Overview
Opportunities, Risks, and Drivers
Competition landscape analysis with sales, revenue, and price
Extensive Profiling of the key competitors with the sales figures, revenue, and market share
Regional analysis with sales, revenue, and market share for each region for the forecast period
Country-wise analysis of the market by type, application, and manufacturers
Video Content Analytics Market Segmentation based on types
Video Content Analytics Market segmentation based on applications
Historical and forecast estimation
Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.
