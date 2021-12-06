Managed DNS Service Market Analytics Report on Market Size and Segmentation With Growth Rate Forecasts by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Managed DNS Service Market Size – USD 388.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 17.2%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report specializes in the in-depth analysis of the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors affecting the global Managed DNS Service Market development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global . New and existing pricing structures, emerging application areas, and upcoming investment opportunities have also been detailed in the report. The report further studies the projected growth factors that are expected to influence the market dynamics over the forecast timeframe.

To Know More About Managed DNS Service Market Get Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/647

The global managed DNS service market size is expected to reach USD 1,384.5 Million at a steady CAGR of 17.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing incidence of Distributed Denial Of Service (DDoS) attacks. A distributed denial of service gains from serval security vulnerabilities in systems and directs large web traffic to a web-based application or website. Such attacks may cause servers to crash and make the web application or website unusable, thereby impacting customer service and leading to substantial revenue loss. Managed DNS providers offer several benefits such as improved security for large-scale attacks and failover DNS strategy, and improved performance, enabling smooth operation and performance of website/web app.

Key Highlights From the Report

In December 2019, NameSilo Technologies Corporation, which is a firm offering domain registration service, made an announcement about the signing of a partnership agreement with NuSEC to provide domain name resolution service for resolving customer's DNS requests via a global network of redundant DNS servers to provide a smarter, safer, and faster Internet experience.

Secondary severs are primarily used to offer redundancy in the event of a primary server going down and in absence of a secondary sever, the failure of a primary server would render a website unavailable through its human-understandable domain name. Also, a secondary server is beneficial in distributing the load between primary and secondary servers.

Managed DNS service market in Europe accounted for second-largest market share in 2020, attributed to a growing number of SMEs using managed DNS services for their website. In addition, growth of retail, banking and financial services, and IT and telecommunications sectors in spurring market growth in the region.

Key Companies in the Managed DNS Service Market include:

GoDaddy Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Oracle Corporation, Akamai Technologies Inc., Cloudflare Inc., NuSEC LLC, Google LLC, CDNetworks, and CloudfloorDNS.

Major benefits of the report:

The report discusses in detail the changing dynamics of the competitive landscape

The report provides detail-oriented futuristic prospects of factors driving the growth of the market and limitations affecting the market growth

The report gives a comprehensive analysis of the changing dynamics of the market owing to the current scenario

The report encompasses a detailed forecast for the years 2020-2028

Browse complete Managed DNS Service Market report description and visit our website @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/managed-dns-service-market

Research Methodology

The Managed DNS Service Market report is created using primary and secondary research. Primary research involves collection of first-hand information from the industry players by our team. Secondary research involves collection of information from various paid and unpaid sources which is backed by industry experts and analysts.

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Report:

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Managed DNS Service Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Managed DNS Service Market

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

Key Objectives of the Managed DNS Service Market Report:

Examine the size of the global Managed DNS Service Market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Managed DNS Service Market .

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Managed DNS Service Market .

For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/647

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Managed DNS Service Market Size, Growth, and Forecast

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Research Methodology

Managed DNS Service Market Segmentation

Managed DNS Service Market Country and Regional Analysis

Managed DNS Service Market , by Country

Managed DNS Service Market , by region

Emergen Research has segmented the global managed DNS service market on the basis of service type, server type, mode of deployment, end-use, and region:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

DDoS Protection

GeoDNS

Anycast Network

Others

Server Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Primary Server

Secondary Server

Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

On-Premises

Cloud

Global Managed DNS Service Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Managed DNS Service Market . It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/647

Overview of the TOC of the Report:

Introduction, Scope, and Overview

Opportunities, Risks, and Drivers

Competition landscape analysis with sales, revenue, and price

Extensive Profiling of the key competitors with the sales figures, revenue, and market share

Regional analysis with sales, revenue, and market share for each region for the forecast period

Country-wise analysis of the Irrigation Automation market by type, application, and manufacturers

Managed DNS Service Market Segmentation based on types

Managed DNS Service Market segmentation based on applications

Historical and forecast estimation

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Design Software Market : https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/printed-circuit-board-design-software-market

Artificial Intelligence in Military Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-military-market

Sub – Orbital Transportation And Space Tourism : https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sub-orbital-transportation-and-space-tourism-market

Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cloud-data-back-up-recovery-market

Automatic Identification Data Capture Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automatic-identification-and-data-capture-market

C5ISR Systems Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/c5isr-systems-market



Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.