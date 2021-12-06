Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market Key Companies, Business Opportunities , Trends And Outlook 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market Size – USD 7.96 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.2%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market size is expected to reach USD 18.87 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 11.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth of Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions can be attributed to high increase in data volume and growing use of data by enterprises to make informed decision to achieve business goals. A primary advantage of data center backup and recovery solutions is increased reliability and uninterrupted flow of business operations.

Data center backup and recovery solutions allows data centers to recover data or maintain continuation of essential IT infrastructure due to various reasons, including hardware impairment, viruses, power failure, or natural disasters. Additionally, increasing digital transformation across various enterprises, especially in small and medium-sized enterprises and growing adoption of cloud-based services are fueling demand for data center backup and recovery solutions.

Key Highlights From the Report

By solutions type, data replication segment contributed to a significant revenue share in 2021. Data center replication solutions provides the benefit of replicating cache data between clusters. It is essential to ascertain while working with several data centers that is the event of operations of one data center being hampered, another data center is entirely capable of handling its load and data.

By industry vertical, manufacturing segment is expected to grow at a significant rate over forecast period. The manufacturing industry is the backbone global economy and innovative technologies are being adopted at fast pace to improve operations and productivity. Many manufacturing companies are implementing technologies, such as cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and industrial internet of things (IIoT) eliminate inefficiencies in reduction process.

Key Companies in the Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market include:

Dell Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Commvault, Micro Focus International PLC, Arcserve LLC, IBM Corporation, Barracuda Networks Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Cohesity Inc., and Druva Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market on the basis of solutions type, application, industry vertical, and region:

Solutions Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Data Replication

Data Reduction

Data Retention

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Physical & Virtual Servers

Databases

Enterprise Applications

Mobile Endpoints

Public Infrastructure Platform

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Education

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Others

Global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market . It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

