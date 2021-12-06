Wi-Fi Analytics Market Size Expected to Reach USD 40.93 Billion at CAGR of 25.60%, By 2028

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing usage of smart devices predominantly drives the Wi-Fi Analytics market’s growth along with increasing deployment of Wi-Fi connections in public places to attract more customers and the adoption of big data analytics in the business sphere.

The global Wi-Fi Analytics Market is projected to gain a valuation of USD 40.93 Billion by the end of 2028, growing at a significant CAGR of 25.60% throughout the forecast timeline. Wi-Fi Analytics enables enterprises to leverage the information collected over wireless networks to formulate informed decisions about physical locations. The industry has witnessed tremendous growth owing to the intensifying competition of the offline and online retailers and rising deployment of public Wi-Fi connections, and the increasing penetration of smartphone devices.

The increasing usage of smart devices predominantly drives the Wi-Fi Analytics market’s growth along with increasing deployment of Wi-Fi connections in public places to attract more customers and the adoption of big data analytics in the business sphere. Moreover, the increasing advancements and developments in the Internet of Things (IoT) and connected smart devices are anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities over the projected timeline.

However, the concerns surrounding the privacy of the customers’ data owing to the tracking of their location through Wi-Fi enabled devices might hamper the Wi-Fi Analytics market’s growth. Along with this, the stringent government regulations regarding the use of Wi-Fi connection to collect data are anticipated to restrain the growth of the market.

Some of the prominent players of the industry are Cisco Systems, Purple, Skyfii, July systems, Euclid, Zebra Technologies, Cloud4wi, Fortinet, Ruckus Wireless, Yelp, and RetailNext, among others.

Further Finding from the Reports Suggest:

• Wi-Fi Analytics incorporates the usage of Wi-Fi networks to gather data on Wi-Fi enabled devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other devices. Over the past decades, technology has emerged as one of the widespread and versatile connectivity solutions rapidly being adopted across various industry verticals.

• The development of smart cities and government initiatives to further expand the adoption of Wi-Fi hotspots is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market in the coming years.

• Based on the component, the solutions segment is anticipated to grow significantly throughout the forecasted period due to the increasing requirement of consumer behavior data in brick-and-mortar retail stores.

• Based on the deployment type, the Wi-Fi Analytics market has been categorized into on-premise and cloud-based deployment. The cloud-based deployment segment is anticipated to garner the highest market share over the projected timeline owing to the increased flexibility and operational efficiency of deploying services and solutions of the Wi-Fi Analytics over to a large client base directly from the cloud-based solutions.

• Based on the type of location, the market has been divided into indoor and outdoor segments. The increasing requirement of consumer data in offline retail businesses and the intensifying competition of the offline and online retail stores are anticipated to drive the growth of the indoor segment throughout the forecast timeline.

• Based on the end-user application, the footfall analytics segment is anticipated to account for the market’s largest share over the projected timeline.

• North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the market. This can be attributed to the strong financial position of the region, coupled with the increasing advancements of the companies in the field of IoT and big data analytics.

• The companies are actively undertaking mergers and acquisitions to offer innovative and better products to gain a solid footing in the market.

• In August 2020, Cisco Systems, Inc., acquired ThousandEyes, a cloud intelligence platform that offers key insights and visibility into the delivery of digital applications over the cloud and internet. Under the acquisition agreement, Cisco Systems, Inc. will integrate the cloud and internet capabilities of ThousandEyes into the former’s core AppDynamics and Enterprise Networking and Cloud portfolio.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Wi-Fi Analytics Market on the basis of component, location, deployment, application, and region:

By Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Services

By Deployment (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-premise

By Location (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Indoor

Outdoor

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Footfall Analytics

Customer Experience Management

Customer Behavior Analytics

Customer Engagement

Customer Loyalty Management

Others

By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Conclusively, all aspects of the Wi-Fi Analytics market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

