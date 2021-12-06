Antimony Market Growth, Share, Trends, Revenue, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers, Key Players & Forecast Till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 1.96 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - at a CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trend – Rapid industrialization in developing countries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global antimony market size is projected to reach USD 3.10 Billion in 2028 and register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving revenue growth are increasing use of antimony in plastic additives, in rubbers, and chemicals and others. Flame retardants are chemicals that help in reducing the level of ignition and prevent the start and spread of fire. Flame retardants are widely used in furniture, electronic products, building materials, and others to provide a limited fire safety benefit.

Antimony Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Antimony industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Antimony market along with crucial statistical data about the Antimony market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2028. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/551

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Mandalay Resources Ltd., Belmont Metals Inc., AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, United States Antimony Corporation, Lamber Metals International, Village Main Reef Ltd., Amspec Chemical Corporation, Recylex, Tri-Star Resources, and NYACOL Nano Technologies.

Some key findings in the report

Based on application, the market is segmented into lead-acid batteries, flame retardants, plastic additives, glass & ceramics, and others. Flame retardants are chemicals that are used in materials to prevent the start or to slow down the progress of a fire.

Europe accounted for a significantly large share in the global antimony market revenue in 2020. Stringent government regulations and fire-resistance attributes of antimony, and rising demand for safer products and materials for use in a range of products and industries is expected to continue to drive market growth.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/551

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global antimony market based on application, product type, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

Lead Acid Batteries

Flame Retardants

Plastic Additives

Glass & Ceramics

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

Antimony Trioxide

Alloys

Metal Ingot

Antimony Pentoxide

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Chemical

Electrical

Others

antimony Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/551

Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Antimony Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Antimony Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Durability and fire-resistance power of antimony



4.2.2.2. Easy availability of antimony



4.2.2.3. Rapid urbanization in developing countries



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Availability of substitutes



4.2.3.2. Harmful side effects of antimony on Environment



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…!

Click here to Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/551

Radical Highlights of the Antimony Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Antimony market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Antimony market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Thin Wall Packaging Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/thin-wall-packaging-market

Sustainable Air Filters Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sustainable-air-filters-market

Industrial Nitrogen Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-nitrogen-market

Water Quality Monitoring Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/water-quality-monitoring-market

Tungsten Carbide Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/tungsten-carbide-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.