Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market to Reach $85.20 Billion by 2031 Suggests BIS Research Study

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global next-generation biomanufacturing market is projected to reach $85.20 billion by 2031, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research. The study also highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 14.85% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The comprehensive study of the global next-generation biomanufacturing market by BIS Research extensively covers the following:

• Market numbers on micro-segments that are influencing the market

• Different products and services available in the market

• Detailed analysis of pricing data

• Evaluation of over 250 brands

• Market share analysis for more than 20 product categories

• End-user preference data for over 50 end users

• Detailed regional market share analysis, including the scrutiny of more than 16 countries

• Data study of more than 15 companies.

The detailed study is a compilation of 10 Market Data Tables and 154 Figures spread through 263 Pages and an in-depth TOC on “Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031”

Besides these parameters, the study also encompasses the market growth drivers, opportunities, market restraining factors, competition mapping, segmental analysis, and a visual dashboard of 1000+ products.

BIS Research study indicates that the growth in the global next-generation biomanufacturing market is primarily attributed to the high demand for biologics and biosimilars to meet the growing need of patients. In addition, increased production of novel therapeutics during the COVID-19 pandemic generated high demand for automation in the biomanufacturing unit, which also acts as a key driving factor for the growth of the global next-generation biomanufacturing market.

The study highlights the various emerging opportunities, such as investment opportunities in emerging nations and collaboration between products and service providers and end users of the global next-generation biomanufacturing market.

The market intelligence by BIS Research additionally highlights the key industry trends that have a humungous influence in shaping the industry in the future. These trends include the technological advancements in biomanufacturing leading to the transformation toward digital bioprocessing and shifting preference toward single-use bioreactors and automated bioreactors for large-scale production.

View the Report from BIS Research at https://bisresearch.com/industry-report/global-next-generation-biomanufacturing-market.html

To emphasize the dominance of hereditary genetic testing in the Europe market, Arif Kamal Khan, Senior Research Analyst, BIS Research, states, "The global next-generation biomanufacturing market is undergoing a significant flux about the advancements that have already taken place and are currently invading the market space. Additionally, with the integration of automation and digital technology in biomanufacturing, there is immense potential for these emerging sub-markets to continue to propel the overall next-generation biomanufacturing market. Even though other industries are actively using the technology, the digital twins of bioprocesses are gaining potential in the biopharmaceutical industry. Digital twins are expected to bring a revolutionary change in biomanufacturing as it allows the replacement of laboratory experiments with in-silico simulations, providing a swift and cost-effective alternative for research, development, and innovation. Digital bioprocess twins in the biomanufacturing industry have an enormous potential for value creation. The growing market supports the growth in bioprocessing supplies and services markets at comparable annual rates. In addition, the increasing budgets for new capital investments in bioprocessing equipment and favorable government funding also drive the market's growth.”

Request for a Sample: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1206&type=download

Key insights have been drawn from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 15 leading companies, market participants, vendors, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The key product and service providers operating in the global next-generation biomanufacturing space include Applikon Biotechnology BV, bbi-biotech GmbH, Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Esco Group of Companies, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., Merck KGaA, PBS Biotech, Inc., Pierre Guérin, Sartorius AG, Shanghai Bailun Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Solaris Biotechnology Srl, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and ZETA GmbH

The study also offers strategic recommendations that can help organizations track various products, services, trends, and technologies that are changing the market dynamics. The recommendations by BIS Research also offer bespoke research services to help organizations meet their objectives.

Who should buy this report?

• Manufacturers of next-generation biomanufacturing equipment, digital bioreactors and single-use bioreactors suppliers, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, research institutes, contract development and manufacturing organizations, and contract research organizations.

• Companies offering products related to single-use/disposable biomanufacturing and automation and service providers in the next-generation biomanufacturing market.

How can market intelligence on the global next-generation biomanufacturing add value to an organization’s decision-making process?

• Aids in new product development in a cost-effective manner

• Helps in targeting a segment for launching a new product

• Offers go-to-market strategies for the different product type

• Supports in diversifying the product portfolio basis risk and progression of technology

• Helps in analyzing technological substitutes and comparing the types

• Offers tailor-made solutions based on the throughput of different labs

• Aids in understanding the end-user requirement

• Assists in exploring the newer procedures and services

• Supports in analyzing the competitors’ funding scenario

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.

Our strategic market analysis emphasizes on market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

BIS Research offers syndicate as well as custom studies and expert consultations to firms, providing them specific and actionable insights on novel technology markets, business models, and competitive landscape.

BIS Healthcare vertical offers intelligence in the healthcare technology market for Medical Devices, Digital Health, Life Sciences, Robotics and Imaging, Information Technology, Precision Medicine, and other emerging healthcare technologies, covering the entire industry spectrum. In the past five years, BIS Healthcare has published more than 50 reports under the precision medicine banner. Additionally, BIS Research has been nominating Top 25 Voices in Precision Medicine on its Insight Monk platform for the past two years successfully.