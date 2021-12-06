Wastewater Treatment Services Market Growth, Share, Trends, Revenue, Key Players and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid industrial development and growth of population in developing economies are driving the global wastewater treatment services market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wastewater treatment services market would reach value of USD 78.13 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the need for eliminating harmful organisms and disease-causing bacteria from wastewater. Major market players are offering advanced wastewater treatment services designed to meet the challenges of treating wastewater effectively. Advanced wastewater treatment services offer smarter aeration, advanced filtration, and chemical-free disinfection, which are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The latest and updated research report on the Global Wastewater Treatment Services Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Wastewater Treatment Services market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Wastewater Treatment Services market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Xylem Inc., Ecolab, Veolia, SUEZ, Pentair, Thermax, Buckman Laboratories International, Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Kurita Water Industries, and Golder Associates

Key Highlights of Report

In September 2020, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, a pioneer in the management of critical water treatment solutions, declared to have purchased Aquapure Technologies, a water supply & equipment firm located in Ohio, the U.S. This deal is intended to improve the service capability of Evoqua Water Technologies LLC in Ohio as well as the outlying areas.

The municipal segment held the largest market share of 57.3% in 2019. Advanced wastewater treatment services offered by major market players, such as chemical-free disinfection and advanced filtration, are increasingly being adopted by municipal corporations.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global wastewater treatment services market in 2019. Shrinking of freshwater sources and rising levels of wastewater are the two major factors boosting the adoption of wastewater treatment services among municipal corporations in the region.

Overview of the Wastewater Treatment Services Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Wastewater Treatment Services industry

wastewater treatment services Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global wastewater treatment services market in terms of end-use, service type, and region:

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Industrial

Municipal

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Building & Installation Service

Maintenance & Repair

Design & Engineering Consulting

Operation & Process Control

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the wastewater treatment services market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the wastewater treatment services market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the wastewater treatment services market.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Wastewater Treatment Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Wastewater Treatment Services Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Stringent environmental regulations



4.2.2.2. Rising industrialization in emerging economies



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High cost of the wastewater treatment solutions



4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…!

