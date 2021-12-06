Carbon Fiber Market Trends, Overview, Size, Manufacturer, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand from aerospace and defense sector and increasing use in manufacture of vehicle components are some key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global carbon fiber market size is expected to reach USD 12.93 Billion and register a robust revenue CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for carbon fiber from aerospace and defense sector as well as from automotive, marine, and sports industries and sectors. Carbon fibers are strong and highly durable to stress, which makes the material highly dependable for a variety of critical and simple applications and products. Aircraft operating in aviation and defense sectors require strength and need to be light weight to function efficiently.



Carbon Fiber Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Carbon Fiber industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Carbon Fiber market along with crucial statistical data about the Carbon Fiber market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2028. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key Highlights From Report

market in 2020, which is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. This can be attributed to presence of high end automobile manufacturers as well as major aircraft manufacturers in countries in the region.

The aerospace and defense segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. This growth can be attributed to wide usage of carbon fibers in aviation and defense sector owing to lightweight and high strength properties, which in turn increases fuel efficiency and maneuverability of aircraft in flight. Moreover, key players such as Airbus and Boeing have started using carbon fiber composites to build aircraft bodies.

Major companies operating in Carbon Fiber are Toray Industries Inc., SGL Group, Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Teijin Limited, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Solvay, Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd., Hyosung, and DowAksa.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Carbon Fiber market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Carbon Fiber market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Carbon Fiber market.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global carbon fiber market based on raw material, product type, end use, and region.

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

PAN–based carbon fiber

Pitch–based carbon fiber

Rayon–based carbon fiber

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Continuous carbon fiber

Long carbon fiber

Short carbon fiber

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Aerospace & defense

Automotive

Wind Energy

Sporting goods

Electrical & electronics

Civil Engineering

Pipe & Tank

Marine

Others (medical, oil & gas, 3D printing, high speed & metro train, hydrogen gas storage, electrode for batteries)

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the Carbon Fiber industry majorly attributable to the movement restrictions and impact on the supply and demand due to the lockdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors of the global market, and the Carbon Fiber sector is expected to feel the impact of the pandemic. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Carbon Fiber industry.

Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. The advantages and benefits of carbon fiber



4.2.2.2. Rise in the demand from aerospace and defense sector



4.2.2.3. New technological advancements



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High cost of carbon fiber



4.2.3.2. Development of low cost carbon fibers



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…!

Radical Highlights of the Carbon Fiber Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Carbon Fiber market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Carbon Fiber market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

