Cardiac Arrhythmias Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Increased rate of occurrence of arrhythmias, technological advancement in monitoring devices, and change in lifestyle are some of the factors boosting

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cardiac Arrhythmias Monitoring Devices Market is forecast to reach USD 9.99 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Various factors have contributed to the market growth of the industry. One of the significant factors in this context has been the rise in the rate of occurrence of arrhythmias and the associated mortality. Such an increase in mortality rate associated with arrhythmias is a significant factor that has boosted the industry. The rise in the mortality rate associated with arrhythmias has also promoted the government in increasing its investments in the industry. The increase in the investments has resulted in advancements in cardiac arrhythmias monitoring devices like mobile cardiac telemetry devices. Such improvements enhance the applicability and ease of use of these devices, which in turn have a positive impact on the sector.

In addition to that, cardiac arrhythmias monitoring devices also have diverse applicability apart from recording the heartbeat, like alerting the care providers in case of emergencies. Such varied applicability of these devices also results in promoting the sector and contributes to its market growth.

In context to region, North America holds the largest market share because of the easy availability of technologically advanced arrhythmia-monitoring devices in this region and an increase in the prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias. There has also been an increased investment for R&D in this region, contributing to market dominance in this region.

Key Offerings of the Global Cardiac Arrhythmias Monitoring Devices Market Report:

• Deep insights into the Cardiac Arrhythmias Monitoring Devices market landscape

• Key details about the regional segmentation of the Cardiac Arrhythmias Monitoring Devices market

• Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

• Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

• Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments

Market Dynamics:

Ongoing efforts of key players to develop advanced therapeutics and drugs, rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, ad blockchain technologies, among others, and growing focus on precision medicine have led to rapid changes in the pharma and healthcare industry. Legalization and acceptance of medical marijuana, rising focus on connected devices in healthcare sector, and popularization of beyond-the-pill have further revolutionized the healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has played a crucial role in the progress of healthcare industry with rapid shift in focus on preventive healthcare, increasing awareness about health and wellness, growth of telemedicine and teleconsultation, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies to cater to the growing patient pool.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to offer key insights about the key companies operating in the market. The section discusses in detail the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. It also provides insights into mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others to offer a better understanding of the market.

Key companies in the market include:

iRhythm Technologies, Welch Allyn, Applied Cardiac Systems, Medtronic, Biotelemetry, Cardiac Science Corporation, Spacelabs Healthcare, Fukuda Denshi, Preventice Solutions, Jude Medical, Nihon Kohden Corporation, AliveCor, and NUUBO Smart Solutions Technologies.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Availability of low-cost ECG services and devices is having a positive impact on the growth of the sector.

• Increased awareness level about cardiac health and arrhythmias is also boosting the growth of this industry.

• In regards to devices, the resting ECG devices segment is leading the market and is forecasted to occupy 37% of the market share by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The reason for this segment to lead the market is applicability in detecting arrhythmias in an individual is in a resting position, making it applicable in hospital admissions.

• Constant focus on technological advancement in the monitoring devices segment is also boosting the growth rate of the industry.

• In regards to the technology segment, digital health technology holds the largest market share of 36% in the year 2020, with a growth rate of 6.9% during the forecast period. Factors contributing to its market share are a long association in the healthcare industry and its applicability in transferring data that helps in managing the health condition.

• In context to the distribution channel, the dominance of retail pharmacies is observable that holds 69% of the market in 2020, and it is forecasted to witness a growth rate of 6.7%. Factors like the requirement of expert understanding for distributing the devices and specific regulations regulating the market are the boosting factors for the industry in this segment.

• The broad applicability of cardiac arrhythmias monitoring devices in the management of arrhythmias is one of the major contributing factors for its growth. In regards to application, atrial fibrillation occupies the largest market share of 30% in 2020 with a growth rate of 6.9% during the forecast period. The high rate of prevalence of the condition makes the application of the devices necessary for its management and results in its market dominance.

• In the end users segment, hospitals occupy the largest market share of 36% in 2020 with the highest growth rate of 7.2% during the forecast period. Factors like rise in the prevalence of arrhythmias, and related hospital admissions are the contributing reasons for its market dominance.

• North America is forecasted to hold the largest market share of 33% of the market by 2028, with a growth rate of 6.9% during the forecast period. Presence of technologically advanced arrhythmia monitoring devices and a high prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias results in boosting the market in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global cardiac arrhythmias monitoring devices market based on Device Type, Technology, Distribution channel, Application and End-user, and Region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices

• Resting ECG Devices

• Holter Monitors

• ECG Stress Test Devices

• Ambulatory ECG

Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Monitoring (MCT/MCOT)

• Digital Health Technology

• Smart Wearable ECG Monitors

• Artificial Intelligence

Distribution channel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Retail pharmacies

• Online pharmacies

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Ventricular Fibrillation

• Atrial Fibrillation

• Bradycardia

• Premature Contraction

• Conduction Disorders

• Tachycardia

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Centers

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Homecare Settings

• R&D Centers

Regional Analysis:

The section covers a comprehensive analysis of key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offers a country-wise analysis to offer panoramic view of the market and help investors, clients, stakeholders, and businesses better understand the opportunities and growth scope of the Cardiac Arrhythmias Monitoring Devices market.

The regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about the report and customization feature, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

