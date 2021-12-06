COPD and Asthma Devices Market Is Anticipated to Reach US$ 51,628.58 million by 2027, Exhibit a CAGR of 4.30%

Rise in population susceptible to indoor air pollutants drive the growth of the global asthma diagnostic and monitoring device sector.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "COPD and Asthma Devices Market by Product Type (Inhalers and Nebulizers), Indication (Asthma and COPD), and Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospitals, and Online Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Daily exposure to environmental pollution, rise in population susceptible to indoor air pollutants, portability of the drug delivery devices, surge in population of active smokers, and increase in the number of surgeries drive the growth of the global asthma diagnostic and monitoring device sector. On the other hand, high costs of the device and stringent regulatory procedures impede the growth to some extent. However, high growth potential in emerging markets and increase in geriatric population are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to increase in use of COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices to keep track of physiological functions of lungs.

This drift is likely to continue post pandemic as well, since the key players are propping up the health system actively.

