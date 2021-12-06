Inter Berner Dubois Reports Financial Services Round-Up 2021
MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inter Berner Dubois has today reported its financial services industry round-up and business outlook for 2022.
Across the financial services industry, deal activity has remained strong as financial institutions look for new opportunities to invest capital, enhance their digital platform strategies and adjust operations and activities in response to the increased ESG (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance) focus and drive to hit their net-zero targets.
Simultaneously, the capital markets landscape for financial institutions is changing, with market players experimenting with new and innovative ways to raise capital. Overall, these recent events signal a robust transactions environment for the sector and an overall positive outlook for 2022.
"We have delivered another quarter of strong performance with positive operational leverage in each of our businesses, which has contributed high earning potential for fiscal 2021," said Richard Palmer, Director of Asset Management at Inter Berner Dubois. “We are now significantly advancing our strategy through the forthcoming release of our artificial intelligence-powered trading platform. This will make us a future-ready financial services company, underpinned with our winning culture."
Inter Berner Dubois' strong and continuous financial performance has allowed it to further invest in its workforce, customers, and communities. The company will continue to be a force for positive change, including serving as its clients' lead partner in the transition to a net-zero planet.
"As we look ahead to 2022, we will continue to position our business for growth with the subsequent economic recovery. We are making a strategic investment in technology and talent to drive improved client experiences and provide market-leading advice to help them achieve real financial success," Palmer added.
There are many unknowns ahead for 2022 — market adjustments, tax law changes, inflation, to mention a few. Inter Berner Dubois is prepared for every challenge and will demonstrate agility and adaptability to serve its client's best interests as conditions evolve.
About Inter Berner Dubois
Inter Berner Dubois provides financial consulting solutions geared towards helping our clients making intelligent financial decisions that enable them to achieve all their life goals. For more information on our services please visit: www.ibd-credit.com/
Media Contact
Stephane Charbonneau | Chief of Research & Analysis
Tel: + 1-438-795-9370 | Web: www.ibd-credit.com/
Email: stephane.charbonneau@ibd-credit.com
Address: 24F 500 Place d’Armes, Montreal, Quebec, H2Y 2W2, Canada.
Stephane Charbonneau
Across the financial services industry, deal activity has remained strong as financial institutions look for new opportunities to invest capital, enhance their digital platform strategies and adjust operations and activities in response to the increased ESG (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance) focus and drive to hit their net-zero targets.
Simultaneously, the capital markets landscape for financial institutions is changing, with market players experimenting with new and innovative ways to raise capital. Overall, these recent events signal a robust transactions environment for the sector and an overall positive outlook for 2022.
"We have delivered another quarter of strong performance with positive operational leverage in each of our businesses, which has contributed high earning potential for fiscal 2021," said Richard Palmer, Director of Asset Management at Inter Berner Dubois. “We are now significantly advancing our strategy through the forthcoming release of our artificial intelligence-powered trading platform. This will make us a future-ready financial services company, underpinned with our winning culture."
Inter Berner Dubois' strong and continuous financial performance has allowed it to further invest in its workforce, customers, and communities. The company will continue to be a force for positive change, including serving as its clients' lead partner in the transition to a net-zero planet.
"As we look ahead to 2022, we will continue to position our business for growth with the subsequent economic recovery. We are making a strategic investment in technology and talent to drive improved client experiences and provide market-leading advice to help them achieve real financial success," Palmer added.
There are many unknowns ahead for 2022 — market adjustments, tax law changes, inflation, to mention a few. Inter Berner Dubois is prepared for every challenge and will demonstrate agility and adaptability to serve its client's best interests as conditions evolve.
About Inter Berner Dubois
Inter Berner Dubois provides financial consulting solutions geared towards helping our clients making intelligent financial decisions that enable them to achieve all their life goals. For more information on our services please visit: www.ibd-credit.com/
Media Contact
Stephane Charbonneau | Chief of Research & Analysis
Tel: + 1-438-795-9370 | Web: www.ibd-credit.com/
Email: stephane.charbonneau@ibd-credit.com
Address: 24F 500 Place d’Armes, Montreal, Quebec, H2Y 2W2, Canada.
Stephane Charbonneau
Inter Berner Dubois
+1 438-795-9370
email us here