Cardiovascular Devices Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Increasing cardiovascular disease prevalence, product launches, favorable research funding to drive cardiovascular device market growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cardiovascular Device market size is estimated to reach USD 79.50 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Major factors driving market revenue growth rising global burden of various coronary heart diseases, such as stroke and cardiomyopathy, which cause a global burden of cardiac deaths. Stroke, hypertensive heart disease, rheumatic heart failure, heart arrhythmia, and congenital heart disease are among the most common cardiovascular ailments. A cardiovascular device is an instrument designed to aid in the prevention, treatment, and relief of cardiovascular disease. It can be a gadget for disease monitoring and diagnostics as well as surgical intervention in disease therapy.

The market for these medical devices is fueled by the high prevalence of cardiovascular disease caused by bad lifestyle choices such as smoking, alcohol consumption, and hypertension, as well as a big senior population. Advances in science and technology have resulted in the development of minimally invasive treatment procedures for the condition, as well as increased public knowledge of treatment options. The growth curve has been moulded by appropriate medical reforms, as well as the appropriate cost-effective therapies helped by coverage and reimbursements. The market has also been boosted by strategic acquisitions and mergers, as well as primary product introductions. However, exorbitant gadget maintenance costs and a scarcity of experienced workers have become major roadblocks to the business.

Top Companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Terumo Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, General Electric Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, and W.L. Gore & Associates, Getinge Group and Becton Dickinson and Company.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has undergone tremendous change over the recent years, especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing accessibility of advanced healthcare systems and low-cost technologies coupled with growing demand for over-the-counter medications has further changed the dynamics of the industry. Integration of robust technologies such as AI and blockchain have helped pharmaceutical companies reduce capital expenditure and strengthen the global supply chain. Increasing application of biosimilars, shifting focus to in-silico testing of pharmaceutical products, and rising number of product approvals from regulatory authorities are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Increasing expenditure on R&D, growing focus on implementing robust cybersecurity solutions to ensure better medical device connectivity, and development of advanced telehealth software by key companies operating in the field has further added traction to the revenue growth of the market. The global Cardiovascular Devices market report discusses the current market scenario with respect to the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution, and position in the global market. It also provides details on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaboration, and product launches, among others.



Some Key Highlights From the Report:

• Product type segments include diagnostic and monitoring devices and surgical devices. Among these, the diagnostic and monitoring devices segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to compact design, ease of operation and data storage capabilities of these devices.

• On the basis of application, the market report is segmented into coronary heart disease, sudden cardiac arrest, stroke, cerebrovascular heart disease and others. Among these, the coronary heart disease segment is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period.

• On the basis of end-use, the market report is segmented into hospitals, cardiac diagnostic centres, ambulatory surgical centres. The cardiac diagnostic centres segment is expected to register largest revenue share over the forecast period due to availability of advanced healthcare services and treatments, equipment, and surgical devices and tools. They are also more economical than hospitals.

• Asia Pacific cardiovascular device market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to large-scale adoption of advanced cardiovascular equipment, solutions, software, as well as need for cardiovascular device implementation with rising cases of cardiovascular diseases in countries in the region.

• Revenue from Europe cardiovascular device market is projected to account for a significantly larger revenue share over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid technological advancements in cardiovascular devices, rising incidence of coronary diseases, and increasing geriatric population in countries in the region.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the cardiovascular device market based on product type, end use and region.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 – 2028)

• Diagnostic and monitoring devices

o Electro cardiogram(ECG)

o Echo cardiogram

o Holter monitors

o Event Monitors

o PET scans

o MRI scans

o Cardiac CT

• Surgical Devices

o Pacemakers

o Stents

o Catheters

o Guidewire

o Electrosurgical Procedures

o Valves

o Occlusion Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 – 2028)

• Coronary Heart Disease

• Sudden Cardiac Arrest

• Stroke

• Cerebrovascular Heart Disease

• Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 – 2028)

• Hospitals

• Cardiac Diagnostic Centres

• Ambulatory Surgical Centres

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scope, supply chains, distribution channels, trends and demands in each region, revenue generation, market size, and presence of prominent companies in each region. It studies the revenue growth of the market in each region and their key countries based on several factor such as macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework and policies, investment and funding opportunities, R&D and technological advancements, and growth prospects.

Key Regions Assessed in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

