Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market Sees Growth With Use Of AR, Robotics, And Other Automation Technologies

Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market 2021 – Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market 2021 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid growth in technology is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Areas of particular development are likely to be POS (point-of-sale) technology, beacons, robotics, automation and augmented reality.

The global convenience, mom and pop stores market size reached a value of nearly $908.2 billion in 2020 to grow to $1,339.8 billion by 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The convenience, mom and pop stores market are expected to grow to $1,932.3 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Convenience, mom and pop stores are increasingly being digitized to improve operational efficiency and sales. Digitalization of retail shops enable convenience, mom and pop stores to have mobile application access in which retailer can streamline the ordering of products, recommend products that consumer would likely to buy and faster delivery as compared to traditional delivery. Digitalization reduces costs and increases the sales of convenience, mom and pop stores. Moreover, convenience, mom and pop stores are increasingly adopting the concept of contact-free convenience stores. The COVID-19 pandemic has made “contact-free” an important new part of the everyday retailing vernacular. This type of store has contactless payments systems, smart phone concepts, AI camera system which makes shopping convenient for consumers.

Major players covered in the global convenience stores market are Seven & I Holdings Co. Ltd, Carrefour SA, Auchan Holding SA, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., FamilyMart.

The convenience, mom and pop stores market consist of sales of goods and some services through convenience, mom and pop stores by entities (usually sole traders or partnerships but in some cases organizations) that provide the retail service of supplying food, toiletries and other daily 'necessities' to their consumers through conveniently located small stores. It is segmented into convenience stores, mom and pop stores; retail chain, independent retailer.

Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market 2021 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides convenience, mom and pop stores market overview, forecast convenience, mom and pop stores market size and growth for the whole market, convenience, mom and pop stores market forecast, convenience, mom and pop stores market segments, and geographies, convenience, mom and pop stores market trends, convenience, mom and pop stores market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

