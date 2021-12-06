Nucleic Acid Testing Market Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2028

Reports And Data

Rising prevalence of chronic, infectious diseases, and increasing research & development activities to promote nucleic acid testing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nucleic acid testing market to reach USD 4.70 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.2%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Major factors responsible for market revenue growth are rising prevalence of infectious diseases, cancers, etc., advancement in healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness of nucleic acid testing methods for screening pathogenic bacteria, viruses in patient’s blood, tissue and urine. Increasing research & development activities in the field for innovating diagnosis procedures, is further expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Nucleic acid testing (NAT) is a molecular technique for diagnosing viruses, bacteria. It is an advanced technique to detect the presence of infectious elements in blood, urine, etc. These testing methods are useful in identification of genetic disorders in early stage even if there are no visible symptoms. Nucleic acid testing methods are beneficial due to their rapid screening, accuracy, and efficiency. Increasing government spending on healthcare infrastructure is one of the key factors expected to boost market revenue growth over the forecast period. There are lucrative opportunities for the market contributors operating in the global nucleic acid testing market. The increasing number of cancer patients across the globe, and rising awareness of early detection of such disorders to avoid major complications, are some key factors expected to contribute to market growth going ahead.

However, high costs, lack of skilled professionals, and safety issues are the factors expected to hamper nucleic acid testing market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Fill in your details to get your hands on an Exclusive Sample of this Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1429

A comprehensive analysis of the value chain and downstream raw materials and upstream essentials is offered in the report. The market report also covers technical data, manufacturing and production costs, research and development activities, regulatory framework, macro and micro-economic factors, and globalization. The report further segments the Nucleic Acid Testing market on the basis of key companies, product types, applications, and key regions to impart better understanding of the Nucleic Acid Testing market.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, Abbott, Affymetrix, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad, Diadexus, ELITech Group, Exact Sciences, Leica Biosystems, Perkin Elmer, and Siemens Healthineers, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

• Among the product type segment, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) is expected to account for a largest revenue share in the global market due to its low cost and diverse applicability in DNA typing, cloning, disease detection, etc.

• In the technique segment, the target amplification systems is expected to register significant revenue share in the global market. This is because of its high efficiency, simplicity, and productivity.

• Infectious diseases are expected to register largest revenue share in the global market in the application segment due to applicability of nucleic acid testing methods in diagnosis of various infectious diseases.

• Hospitals segment is expected to register robust revenue in the global market over the forecast period. Improvement in healthcare infrastructure, technological advancement, and rising prevalence of infectious diseases.

• Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period due to rising prevalence of cancer, and infectious diseases, better healthcare facilities, advanced diagnosis methods, and growing health awareness. In addition, ongoing research & development in biotechnology, is the factor responsible for the market growth.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1429

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global nucleic acid testing market has been segmented into product type, technique, application, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 – 2028)

• Ligase Chain Reaction

• Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

• Transcription-mediated Amplification (TMA)

• Consumables

• Whole Genome Sequencing

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 – 2028)

• Probe Amplification Systems

• Target Amplification Systems

• Signal Amplification

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 – 2028)

• Infectious Diseases

o Viral Detection & Load

o Viral & Bacterial Genotyping

o Bacterial Tests

• Genetic And Mitochondrial Disorders

o Disease Predisposition

o Generic Testing

• Cancer

o Chromosomal Aberrations

o Cervical Cancer Screening

o Breast Cancer

• Forensic Testing

• Paternity Testing/Hla Typing

• Personalized Medicine

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 – 2028)

• Government-Regulated Clinical Laboratories

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Academic And Research Institutions Dermatology

• R&D Centers

Key Regions Covered in the Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry, over the recent past, has undergone a paradigm shift with regards to the adoption of advanced technologies. Integration of AI, ML, 3D printing, and AR/VR have accelerated the R&D process, develop innovative and personalized medicines and therapies, and have improved efficiency and effectiveness of overall healthcare processing thereby improving patient outcomes. In addition, growing popularity and acceptance of wearable tech that enables patients to manage their health and make fruitful decisions and increasing integration of patient monitoring systems have further contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Progress in genomics and proteomics, focus on personalized medicine, and increasing number of clinical trials for pipeline therapeutics are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players in the market.

Key Benefits of the Global Nucleic Acid Testing Market Report:

• In-depth analysis of the market potential, threats, limitations, growth prospects and opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, and risks

• Analysis of the market opportunities and key trends to help stakeholders capitalize on the emerging prospects

• Analysis and accurate forecast estimation of the Global Nucleic Acid Testing Market

• Study of the key players including SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces

• Analysis of each segment and sub-segment of the market to determine the growth trends and their market contribution

• Study of the developments in the competitive landscape such as agreements, partnerships, expansions, new product launches and brand promotions, and other market features

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nucleic-acid-testing-market

Highlights of the TOC of the report:

• Chapter 1: Market overview

• Chapter 2: Global Nucleic Acid Testing market analysis

• Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Nucleic Acid Testing industry

• Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications

• Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications

• Chapter 6: Market share

• Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

• Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities

• Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis

• So on

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1429

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.

Browse More Reports:

Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/11/antiseptics-disinfectants-market-size-to-reach-usd-31-93-billion-in-2028-with-cagr-of-6-6-reports-and-data.html

Biosurgery Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/11/biosurgery-market-size-to-reach-usd-17-60-billion-in-2028-high-demand-for-minimally-invasive-procedures-to-treat-neurological-gynecological-disorders-and-increasing-geriatric-population-rnd.html

Cell Therapy Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/11/cell-therapy-market-size-to-reach-usd-9-24-billion-in-2028-with-cagr-of-5-6-reports-and-data.html

Tea Extracts Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/11/tea-extracts-market-size-to-reach-usd-4160-7-million-in-2028-rising-awareness-about-health-benefits-of-natural-flavors-rising-disposable-income-are-key-factors-rnd.html

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

