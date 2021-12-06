UniCask, world-first minter of whisky NFTs, will host the public sale of Springbank 1991 NFT on Dec 15 at 12:00pm (JST)
UniCask, the company that created the world's first fractionalized CASK NFT, will host the public sale of Springbank 1991 NFT on Dec 15 at 12:00pm (JST)! (*1)CHIYODA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UniCask minted the first whisky cask NFT in the spring of 2021 with the aim of democratizing ownership of whisky and other spirits casks. This NFT-based whisky cask ownership model has attracted much attention as a new approach.
The project has been featured in Japanese media such as Nikkei Veritas, TV Tokyo's WBS (World Business Satellite), TBS's NSTA, and CoinMarketCap. The initial service launched in the spring 2021 was to manage ownership of casks for whisky vendors.
Now, UniCask will sell fractions of spirits contained in a single cask to the public as CASK NFT. UniCask believes CASK NFT will create a new consumption model to serve alcohol in the digital world.
< CASK NFT first sale "Genesis Cask" >
The first commemorative CASK NFT to be released is the "Genesis Cask" NFT which is tied to a Single Malt Scotch Whisky Springbank 1991 vintage cask. Among the many malt whisky distilleries in Scotland, Springbank is known as one of the most highly regarded distilleries.
The contents of the Springbank 1991 cask will be divided into 100 fractions, and 100 CASK NFTs corresponding to each of the 100 fractions will be sold.
Owners of CASK NFTs can use UniCask to easily own, collect and trade top quality whisky casks from anywhere in the world. In the future, after the casks have been bottled, they can redeem the bottled whisky with the corresponding CASK NFTs.
The Springbank 1991 cask is already 30 years old and will be bottled in year 2041(*2) after another 20 years of maturation. Those who buy and own a CASK NFT of Genesis Cask will be able to exchange their CASK NFT for a 50 year old Springbank in 20 years’ time.
< “CASK NFT” Gamification >
CASK NFT does not only serve as a certificate to exchange for whisky. Each CASK NFT also contains a JPEG with a playing card pattern, which is used to play a game of cards.
Each CASK NFT contains the card data of a playing card with UniCask's original character on it, and each owner can participate in the game held at UniCask with his or her cards.
Also, by winning games using CASK NFT, the owner can win samples of the cask as a reward. Although the cask is not bottled till years later, the winners of the game can have a taste of the whisky before others.
< About Springbank >
Springbank is a single malt whisky distillery in Campbeltown on the Kintyre peninsula, in western Scotland. Since its establishment in 1828 to this day, Springbank's single malt has been loved by whisky connoisseurs. The distillery is located within several hundred meters from the Firth of Clyde, which is said to impart saltiness to the whisky during maturation and makes Springbank a complex single malt with rich flavours. Springbank is also one of the few distilleries that the late whisky critic Michael Jackson gave his highest five stars and enjoys great popularity.
< Genesis Cask >
Genesis Cask Info
Item： Single Malt Scotch Whisky distilled at Springbank Distillery
Distilled Date： 1991/12/6
Bulk Litre： 112.2 Litre (incl. 4.2 L for samples)
Alc. Strength： 56.40%
Cask Capacity： 250 Litre
Cask Type： Hogshead
Country of Origin： United Kingdom
Producer： Springbank Distillery
Unit： 1/100 of Cask (1.08 Litre)
bottling date: After 2041/12/7 (*2)
< How to Purchase Genesis Cask NFT >
1. Go to UniCask's service (http://www.unicask.com/) and register as a new member.
2. Genesis Cask NFT can be purchased with ETH (12/15) or with a credit card (12/16). If you wish to purchase NFT with ETH, please prepare a wallet (Metamask) with ETH balance to cover the cost of NFT and gas fee.
※If you are planning to purchase with ETH, please note that only PC browser is supported at this time.
3. To use ETH to purchase, please link your Metamask to the website first. When you click "BUY/MINT" on the detail page from the top of the product, the corresponding Metamask will appear and you will be asked to approve and confirm. After the payment is confirmed on blockchain, you will be able to open the NFT, so please wait for a few minutes to a few dozen minutes after the message of purchase completion appears. After the payment is confirmed, you can open CASK NFT.
4. If you wish to purchase by credit card, you only need to have your credit card ready. From the top of the product page, click "BUY/MINT" on the detail page, and you will be asked to enter your credit card information. You can open CASK NFT immediately after purchase. Please note, however, that the product is limited in quantity, so please be patient if it is sold out already.
< About UniCask service >
- UniCask Service
Click here to register to use UniCask.
→https://www.unicask.com/login
- About Genesis Cask and Games
→[Genesis Cask details] https://unicask.jp/en/products/nft/01-cask-springbank-1991-320.php
→[Game details] https://unicask.jp/en/products/nft/
- Genesis Cask sale schedule
The sales date differs depending on the payment method.
December 15 : Start of sales by crypto currency (ETH) payment
December 16 : Start of sales by credit card
- Discord Community
We have a UniCask user community on Discord. You can communicate directly with the management team or other users here, so please feel free to join us.
→https://discord.com/invite/2uMTfDfXvX
- What’s next!
On December 16th, the day after the release of Genesis Cask, UniCask will be hosting a YouTube Live with one of the producers who makes the spirits that will be released as CASK NFT in the future. Stay tuned!
【URL】
・UniCask Service Site
https://unicask.com
・UniCask Corporate Site
https://unicask.jp
・UniCask’s Japanese Twitter
https://twitter.com/UniCask_jp
・UniCask’s English Twitter
https://twitter.com/UniCask_eng
・Discord (community)
https://discord.com/invite/2uMTfDfXvX
email: contact@unicask.com
*1 The sales date varies depending on the payment method.
*2 Bottling may be accelerated due to a drop in alcohol content during the aging period in casks.
