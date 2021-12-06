Doll, Toy and Game Market Size, Drivers, Trends, Major Players, And Market Segments

Doll, Toy And Game Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The doll, toy and game market consist of sales of doll, toy, and game products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce doll, toy and game products. A doll is a small-scale figure of a human being used as a child’s plaything. A toy is an object used as a child’s plaything. A game is an activity or a puzzle which usually involves skill, knowledge, or chance and enhances a child’s cognitive abilities. Doll, toy, and game products include action figures, automobile toys, balls, rubber, checkers, checker boards, craft and hobby kits, dart and dart games, dishes, doll carriages, doll clothing (except wigs), embroidery kits, children’s go carts, hobby horses, kites, marbles, model kits, model railroad, musical instruments used as toys, toy rifles, science kits, scooters, structural toy sets, stuffed toys, toy furniture, toy trains and equipment, tricycles, children’s vehicles, video game machines for children including high-end game consoles (only hardware units), wagons, and walkers, among others.

The doll, toy and game market are segmented into electronic toys, non-electronic toys; plastic, wood, metal, others; merchant/discount stores, online/internet, toy stores, others; games and puzzles, infant and pre-school toys, construction toys, dolls & accessories, video games, and others.

The companies in this market are increasingly investing in blind bag toys to engage children. Blind bags (also referred to as surprise packs or surprise toys) involve small and collectible toys hidden inside opaque packaging. The factors supporting the trend includes social media, wherein unboxing toys has become very popular. Other factors supporting the trend includes low price of the toy, the appeal of collecting and the psychological lure of surprise. Collecting the whole collection of the blind-bag toys is expected to drive the trend.

Major players covered in the global doll, toy and game market are The Lego Group, Mattel, Inc., Hasbro, Inc., Nintendo Co., Ltd., Spin Master Ltd.

The global doll, toy and game market is expected to grow from $102.5 billion in 2019 to $128.0 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The slow forecast growth of the doll, toy and game market is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is also restrained due to uncertain demand due to impending global recession. The doll, toy and game market is expected to reach $153.1 billion in 2025, and $235.5 billion in 2030.

The doll, toy and games market is expected to be driven by the increasing popularity of educational and scientific toys for children. Parents of growing children are increasingly investing in educational and scientific toys for their offspring to encourage children to experiment and gain new learning experiences.

Doll, Toy And Game Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides doll, toy and game market overview, forecast doll, toy and game market size and growth for the whole market, doll, toy and game market segments, and geographies, doll, toy and game market trends, doll, toy and game market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

