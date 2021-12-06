MicroRNA (miRNA) Market Share, Size, Key Players, Trends, Competitive And Regional Forecast To 2028

Reports And Data

Rising investments in the development of advanced microRNA techniques and tools contribute to the global market growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global microRNA (miRNA) market size is expected to reach USD 458.0 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.6%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Significant revenue growth is mainly attributed to increasing research & development programs on genomics and RNA biology, rise in adoption of high-throughput miRNA analysis techniques, and emergence of next-generation miRNA sequencing techniques. Rising prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer, increasing infectious disease outbreaks such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and growing applications of miRNA in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are other key factors responsible for market growth. Furthermore, major advancements in gene sequencing technologies and rise in government investments in life sciences R&D activities bolster the global microRNA (miRNA) market growth.

A microRNA (miRNA) is a small, single-stranded RNA molecule present in animals, plants, and different viruses. Post-transcriptional regulation of gene expression and RNA silencing are two of the key functional areas of miRNAs. miRNAs complement messenger RNA (mRNA) in down-regulating the gene expression and also regulate several vital cellular functions such as cell differentiation, proliferation, and apoptosis. Besides identifying different cell types, they play an indispensable role in cell physiology and development and various pathological processes such as viral infections, autoimmune diseases, and carcinogenesis. miRNAs are present in various mammalian cell types in large numbers. MicroRNA sequencing is a form of RNA sequencing that involves next-generation DNA sequencing technology and is performed by researchers to study miRNA isoforms, tissue-specific expression patterns, and disease associations.

Some of the key companies operating in the global MicroRNA (miRNA) market are:

Agilent Technologies, Exigon, Merck KGA, Illumina, Inc., NanoString Technologies, Inc., and Thermo Fischer Scientific are among the leading competitors in the global microRNA (miRNA) market.

The pharma and healthcare sector is rapidly growing in the recent past and is expected to register substantial revenue share over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as technological developments in the healthcare and pharma field, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors boosting market growth. The market dynamics have completely changed after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, high occurrence of diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disorders and rising number of accidents across the globe are fueling growth of the global MicroRNA (miRNA) market. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, high adoption of personalized medicines and ongoing research on drug discovery are further boosting market growth.

The report is curated using extensive primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by industry experts and professionals. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and investment return analysis are used to obtain the report data. This data is represented through various diagrams, graphs, tables, and charts to help the reader understand the market dynamics accurately. The report also provides information about each market player, its global position, business expansion plan financial status, license agreement, and product and services portfolio.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

• Based on product type, the kits, reagents, and consumables segment emerged as the most dominant segment in 2020, with the highest revenue share of over 60%. Growth of this segment can be attributed to extensive use of detection kits, consumables, qPCR primers, and transfection reagents miRNA profiling and analysis due to their non-durable nature.

• The RT-PCR research tools segment was the most dominant in 2020 and accounted for a revenue share of around 33% in the global microRNA (miRNA) market. High reliability and sequence specificity of this technique for detection of miRNA expression, increasing applications of RT-PCR in miRNA profiling, quantitation, validation, and analysis, and rapidly increasing volumes of RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

• North America accounted for the highest revenue share of around 45% in the global microRNA (miRNA) market in 2020. Market growth in this region is accelerated by increasing research & development activities in the fields of genomics, proteomics, and oncology, introduction of advanced miRNA biomarkers, increasing R&D investments in the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, and the state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure in North America.

For the purpose of this report, the global microRNA (miRNA) market is segmented on the basis of product type, research tools and services, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Instruments

• Kits, Reagents, and Consumables

• Isolation & Purification

• Quantification & Detection

• Functional Analysis

• Others

Research Tools and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Tools

• RT-PCR

• Biomarkers

• Next Gen Sequencing (NGS)

• Microarray Analysis Tools

• Functional Analysis Tools

• Extraction Tools

• Others

• Services

• miRNA cDNA Synthesis

• Quantification Services

• Microarray Services

• Sequencing Services

• Functional Studies Services

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Cancer

• Infectious Diseases

• Immunological Disorder

• Cardiovascular Disease

• Neurological Disease

• Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

• Diagnostic Centers

Regional Outlook:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

