Top Fertilizer Companies in the World | IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A fertilizer is a material of synthetic or natural origin that is applied to soil or plant tissues to provide critical nutrients. It is a chemical mixture that is added to the soil for supplying it with essential nutrients and thereby increase the yield. Fertilizers generally have three main macronutrients, namely Nitrogen (N), Potassium (K), and Phosphorus (P). They can be organic or inorganic in nature. Organic fertilizers are produced from carbon-based agricultural waste, livestock manure, industrial waste, municipal sludge, etc., while inorganic variants are manufactured using various secondary nutrients and chemicals. Fertilizers provide specific nutrients to the soil and are crucial for sustainable and scalable food production. They are used in farming processes across the globe.

According to IMARC Group, the global fertilizer market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020 and IMARC Group expects the global fertilizer market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.



The escalating requirement to enhance soil fertility and crop growth is one of the primary factors driving the fertilizer market. In line with this, the development of advanced farming techniques to streamline agricultural processes is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the increasing utilization of bio-fertilizers is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the implementation of favorable policies and regulations by government bodies aimed at promoting the usage of nano-fertilizers for the maintenance of flat green grounds and fields is anticipated to drive the fertilizer market over the forecasted period.

Some of the top fertlizer companies in World

CF Industries

Haifa Group

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Co-operative Limited (IFFCO)

Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL)

Nutrien Limited

Sociedad Química y Minera (SQM)

The Mosaic Company

Uralkali

Yara International

