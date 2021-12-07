Crossvale Now Offering Free Ebook on Power and Potential of IT Environments

One of the nation’s niche consulting firms in rethinking digital transformation is giving away an information-packed ebook at no cost.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Crossvale, a Red Hat APEX Partner, are proud to announce today that it is now offering a free ebook on power and potential of IT environments.

“Discover how organizations are redefining the power and potential of their IT environments,” said Conor Brankin, CEO and visionary for Crossvale. “Common challenges like design, management, and operations can often prevent IT organizations from fully using their ability to boost innovation and growth.”

Crossvale, which recently achieved Microsoft Gold Partner Status within the Microsoft Azure ecosystem, is known for its work with integration platforms from Red Hat and hybrid cloud implementations with the Red Hat OpenShift product.

Regarding the free ebook, Brankin explained that it covers how to solve these common IT challenges and how Red Hat® solutions can help in any stage of your IT evolution.

With this ebook, readers will find out how to establish a cohesive, standardized infrastructure; Make the most of the cloud; Use automation to free up your team and modernize and innovate effectively.

In addition to releasing the free ebook, Crossvale was also recently named Customer Solution Success Partner of the Year by Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open-source solutions. The award is part of the annual Red Hat North America Partner Awards, which aims to honor partners for continued efforts to support customers on the path to IT modernization and open hybrid cloud.

For more information, please visit https://crossvale.com/consulting/consulting-openshift/



###

About Crossvale

Crossvale supports you in rethinking digital transformation. Our team provides expertise in every area to meet the needs of your modernization initiative.

If you want to find out more about our services, contact Crossvale at: sales@crossvale.com.

You can also follow us on social media:

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/crossvale-inc.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/crossvale/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/crossvale

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBmybwpyxVslHr40_2jlgVA



Media Contact:

Todd Millard

tmillard@crossvale.com

4201 Spring Valley Rd. #306

Dallas, TX 75244

United States