Submit Release
News Search

There were 92 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,294 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 2300 Block of Raynolds Place, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Friday, December 3, 2021, in the 2300 block of Raynolds Place, Southeast.

 

At approximately 2:50 pm, two suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victims’ property. The suspects took property from the victim then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

 

On Friday, December 3, 2021, 21 year-old Andre Bradley of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery and Theft One (Stolen Auto).   At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of a handgun.  He was additionally charged with Carrying Pistol Without a License.

 

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 2300 Block of Raynolds Place, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.