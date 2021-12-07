Duxbury Residents Raise Awareness of Radioactive Dump into Duxbury Bay, Urge Alternative Solutions
The Save Duxbury Bay group is leading the fight against the now-defunct Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station's plans to discharge radioactive material into Duxbury Bay
A defunct nuclear power plant in Plymouth, Massachusetts, has caught the attention of media, lawmakers, and environmentalists for its plans to discharge radioactive material into Duxbury Bay. And as the clock ticks down to the date for the decommissioned Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station to make the planned dump, one Duxbury group is on a mission to raise local awareness of the plan in an effort to halt it.
Save Duxbury Bay is a group of residents concerned about the station’s plans. To raise awareness about the station's waste release, the group is launching a movement to bring attention to the matter, including informational campaigns, raising funds, and creating t-shirts. All proceeds will go to fight against the station's radioactive dump that the group and others living in Duxbury believe will pollute the bay.
The concerns expressed by Duxbury residents are also shared by US Representative William Keating, who has voiced his concerns regarding how the decommissioning of the plant and releasing the remaining radioactive materials into Duxbury Bay will affect the entire area. Duxbury residents believe that the release will detrimentally affect local homes, aquatic life, and industry by polluting local waters. Duxbury Bay is one of the nation's cleanest waterways, and a large percentage of the US's consumable shellfish come from the bay. The cape bay has a prominent whale watching scene, notes the Save Duxbury Bay group, which will be put in harm’s way if Holtec International, the company charged with the decommissioning, moves forward as planned.
Save Duxbury Bay is also concerned about the waste's impact on the local oyster industry. Duxbury Bay is home to a thriving oyster industry and is one of the largest producers of the mollusk. The dump of radioactive material could be catastrophic for the local industry, including businesses that rely on oysters from Duxbury Bay.
In response to concerns voiced by Keating and Duxbury residents, Holtec announced on December 5 that it would put a stop to its current plans to release waste into the bay as it considers alternatives. A variety of solutions have already been considered by Holtec, including trucking out the materials, but the waste release into the bay is currently the most cost-effective. Save Duxbury Bay hopes that by raising awareness of the issue, residents and environmentalists can rally together to pressure the company into alternatives that won’t harm the environment.
“Duxbury Bay area residents deserve to live in the community without fear of harm to their health, wellbeing, and livelihoods,” said Matthew Ciocci, a member of the Save Duxbury Bay group. “I’m hoping to call more attention to this matter locally and nationally and invite others who oppose these measures to join us in the fight to save Duxbury Bay. Those interested in helping can reach out to join the fight, buy a t-shirt to support our cause, or donate financially to fund our efforts."
To learn more about Save Duxbury Bay's efforts and to pledge support, email Matthewciocci@gmail.com.
